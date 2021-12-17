Ballad seeking legal advice on vax mandate rulings

“At the moment, it appears health systems in half the states have different enforceable Medicare Conditions of Participation than the other half. This unequal application of the federal Medicare Conditions of Participation is unprecedented and requires that Ballad Health seek legal guidance,” according to the statement. “Until these issues are resolved such that there is an equal application of the federal rules, Ballad Health has no plans to take any action which might later end up being reversed by yet another court ruling.”

Last month, system officials said roughly 5,000 of its approximately 15,000 employees hadn’t yet been vaccinated, but expressed concern how patient care might be impacted if large numbers rejected the call for vaccination.

“Real people with real jobs are affected by all this and it is imperative that a judicial resolution be reached either way as soon as possible so a fair and equal application of the rules is followed,” according to the statement.

Across this region, less than 47% of all residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Ballad Health remains concerned about the impact this uncertainty may have on our workforce, which already suffers from national shortages, and we are very reluctant to take actions which could undermine our staffing only to potentially later learn that the mandate is reversed,” Ballad said in the statement.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.