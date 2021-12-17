Ballad seeking legal advice on vax mandate rulings

Ballad Health System plans to seek legal counsel in the wake of two federal court rulings on lawsuits challenging the federal mandate that health care workers be vaccinated.
On Wednesday, a federal appeals court in New Orleans lifted a nationwide ban against the mandate by the federal Office of Medicare and Medicaid Services that all health care workers and others employed by facilities that receive their payments be vaccinated against COVID-19 by a January deadline.
However, the same court kept an injunction in place against the mandate in the 14 states that sued, meaning health care workers in those states won’t have to be vaccinated — at least until the case is ultimately resolved.
That court’s action followed a similar ruling by an appeals court in St. Louis, in a similar lawsuit, that agreed the 10 states signed onto that action do not have to enforce the mandate.
Neither Tennessee nor Virginia is a party to either action, meaning Ballad Health’s facilities are among those not blocked by the courts.
Ballad previously said it had no choice but to enforce the mandate — originally issued in early November — but then halted the mandate pending the outcome of these lawsuits. In response to Wednesday’s rulings, Ballad issued a written statement.
“At the moment, it appears health systems in half the states have different enforceable Medicare Conditions of Participation than the other half. This unequal application of the federal Medicare Conditions of Participation is unprecedented and requires that Ballad Health seek legal guidance,” according to the statement. “Until these issues are resolved such that there is an equal application of the federal rules, Ballad Health has no plans to take any action which might later end up being reversed by yet another court ruling.”
Last month, system officials said roughly 5,000 of its approximately 15,000 employees hadn’t yet been vaccinated, but expressed concern how patient care might be impacted if large numbers rejected the call for vaccination.
“Real people with real jobs are affected by all this and it is imperative that a judicial resolution be reached either way as soon as possible so a fair and equal application of the rules is followed,” according to the statement.
Across this region, less than 47% of all residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Ballad Health remains concerned about the impact this uncertainty may have on our workforce, which already suffers from national shortages, and we are very reluctant to take actions which could undermine our staffing only to potentially later learn that the mandate is reversed,” Ballad said in the statement.
