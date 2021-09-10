Ballad’s long-range forecast remains grim

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — On the heels of a record week, Ballad Health modeling forecasts that the number of COVID-positive hospital inpatients could top 600 by the end of September.
Ballad reported 408 COVID inpatients on Wednesday, the third straight day over 400 and a 23% increase from Sept. 1. More than a fourth — a new record of 106 patients — are being treated in intensive care units, and 78 of them are on ventilators, Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said during the health system’s weekly media briefing.
With an additional 281 patients being treated at their homes through a telehealth monitoring program and 20 inpatients awaiting test results, Ballad was treating over 700 confirmed and potential COVID cases Wednesday. With thousands of new cases being diagnosed across the region each week and a regional testing positivity rate of 21%, that ascent is expected to worsen.
“Within the next week to 10 days, we could be at 444 to 642 patients next week, and, the week after that, we could be between 479 and 692 inpatients if this same trend continues, and that depends greatly on the mitigation efforts within the community,” Deaton said, adding that deaths due to the virus would also likely increase from 51 during the past seven days to potentially twice that by month’s end.
The current patient volume is precisely what Ballad officials predicted two weeks ago, and the upward rate remains close to the forecast model.
“People ask us about our modeling,” Deaton said. “Our statistics team does an amazing job of looking at the data, analyzing it and projecting forward. Since August of 2021, we were a little low because the delta variant came in so quickly. Since we were able to look at the delta variant we have been tracking pretty much in line. We’ve been tracking the upper end of the range.”
The system typically staffs about 200 ICU beds, and currently more than half are occupied by COVID-positive patients, Deaton said. Additionally, the system’s typical inpatient census is about 1,000 so the sharp rise continues to tax system resources.
“We expect to see the number continue to grow because we had a busy Labor Day weekend. We have not started to see the impact that can have but every single day our emergency rooms are being overwhelmed with people who are coming in for testing,” Deaton said. “We ask, if you just need a COVID test, please go somewhere besides the emergency department. We see almost 1,000 patients a day in our ERs, we have thousands of people across the region go through our urgent care centers.”
Ballad’s immediate surge plan includes a peak of 511 inpatients.
“What we continue to do is look at other opportunities to stop services somewhere. It may be additional outpatient services we have to stop — therapy, things like that — just to let us have staff there to take care of these patients. We will get to a point where you run out of staff, run out of beds, run out of equipment,” Deaton said. “We’re not there yet, but we continue to be concerned we are heading into water where we’ve not been before. Beyond 515. it gets very, very difficult.”
Ballad continues trying to hire personnel, hire contract labor and seek more help from the Tennessee and Virginia National Guard, Deaton said.
“We continue to ask retired personnel to help us and are redeploying people within our corporate office to help support from a clerical standpoint — things like answer the phone — to help our team members on the front lines take care of patients,” Deaton said.
The system is not initiating its scarce resource policy — a vaguely described plan to allocate beds, equipment and personnel should conditions worsen, according to Dr. Amit Vashist, hospitalist and chief clinical officer.
“The policy has not been invoked as yet. I want to be clear it has not been implemented as yet,” Vashist said. “We feel we have some resources, some depth still available before we go and have to proceed with that policy. I hope and pray that does not happen. At this point in time, I’m not prepared to share the details of the scarce resource policy. Suffice it to say it has very unbiased, clinical criteria that are present that would enable us to provide the best care to our patients in the time of scarce resources.”
Last week, Ballad issued guidance aimed at people who come to its emergency departments and warned if they were coming to get a COVID test or didn’t have a serious emergency wait times would likely be long. They reiterated that message again Thursday, encouraging the public to use urgent care centers or other outlets if they need to be tested for the virus because the current testing volume is delaying results by several days.
Inpatients mostly unvaccinated
On Wednesday, 382 of 408 COVID-positive inpatients — 93.6% — were unvaccinated, with those in intensive care units and on ventilators above 96%, which extends trends seen since early this year after vaccines first became available.
Between March and July, 95% of 1,000 COVID-19 hospital admissions were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals. That trend has remained above 90% throughout this current surge.
The few breakthrough cases of vaccinated people sickened by the virus are primarily those with a compromised immune system or other serious health conditions and typically much older, according to ER physician Dr. Mark Wilkinson.
The average age of unvaccinated inpatients this week is 58.7 with 61% being between the ages of 40 and 69. The average age of vaccinated inpatients was 73.4.
“These aren’t numbers. These are people we all know and love,” Deaton said. “They are mothers, fathers, our pastors, our next door neighbors. We see teachers, coaches, law enforcement officers, workers of every kind in small and large businesses that are contracting COVID-19. They really do represent a cross-section of our community.”
As of Wednesday, 40.2% of the region’s population was fully vaccinated and 46.7% was partially vaccinated — both trailing their respective states. In Tennessee, 42.6% of residents are fully vaccinated and 50.6% are partially vaccinated while Virginia is much higher with 57.4% fully vaccinated and 64.8% partially vaccinated.
“We felt we were going back to normal in a lot of ways,” Deaton said. “A year ago, we were so anxious to get the vaccine because that was going to take care of this. We were so excited about getting that and getting it for our community. No one thought we would be at 40% vaccinated. I thought we would be over 50%, maybe 60% to 70% vaccinated. I thought our community would embrace it because we knew it was something that was going to work. We’re extremely surprised where we are today, and it’s overwhelming for us because we know we can overcome this quickly if people just do the right thing. It’s unfortunate it’s become political.”
Regional cases climbing
More than 5,600 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia during the past week, according to each state’s health departments.
Of more than 4,300 new cases across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties, more than 900 were in Sullivan County, nearly 800 were in Washington County and over 600 were in Greene County.
Seven-day testing positivity ranged from 17.3% in Unicoi County to more than 25% in Carter and Hamblen counties, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
More than 1,200 new cases were reported in 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia, including 231 in Washington County, 178 in Tazewell County and 142 in Russell County. The city of Bristol reported 60 new cases during the past week. Both Washington and Russell reported seven-day testing rates above 17%.
