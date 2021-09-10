Ballad’s long-range forecast remains grim

“People ask us about our modeling,” Deaton said. “Our statistics team does an amazing job of looking at the data, analyzing it and projecting forward. Since August of 2021, we were a little low because the delta variant came in so quickly. Since we were able to look at the delta variant we have been tracking pretty much in line. We’ve been tracking the upper end of the range.”

The system typically staffs about 200 ICU beds, and currently more than half are occupied by COVID-positive patients, Deaton said. Additionally, the system’s typical inpatient census is about 1,000 so the sharp rise continues to tax system resources.

“We expect to see the number continue to grow because we had a busy Labor Day weekend. We have not started to see the impact that can have but every single day our emergency rooms are being overwhelmed with people who are coming in for testing,” Deaton said. “We ask, if you just need a COVID test, please go somewhere besides the emergency department. We see almost 1,000 patients a day in our ERs, we have thousands of people across the region go through our urgent care centers.”

Ballad’s immediate surge plan includes a peak of 511 inpatients.