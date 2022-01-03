Ballad requests vaccine waives from CMS

The vaccination hesitancy of Ballad employees is reflective of the greater region, where over 52% of all residents of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia haven’t taken the vaccine, according to health departments in both states.

If the mandate isn’t changed, Ballad “would likely be forced to turn away patients or reduce services at our hospitals” due to staff shortages, Levine wrote, adding the effects could prove “catastrophic” in smaller, rural facilities.

The pandemic continues to worsen a national nursing shortage, Levine wrote.

Prior to the pandemic, the system’s nursing turnover rate was 15%, which is below the national average.

“In the aftermath of the first wave of the pandemic, our nursing turnover spiked as high as 27% due in large part to the steady churn of hospitalizations and deaths,” Levine wrote of retention during 2021.

Today the system is in the sixth month of a COVID surge that began in late July, reached its peak in September, subsided briefly then roared back between Thanksgiving and Christmas. On Monday, Ballad was treating 275 COVID inpatients, including 76 in its intensive care units, the most since Oct. 7.