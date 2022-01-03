Ballad requests vaccine waiver from CMS

Ballad Health System on Monday asked federal officials to consider waivers and other changes to an order requiring that health care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Ballad CEO Alan Levine submitted a five-page letter to Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, seeking some flexibility in administering the policy.
In November, CMS issued the requirement that all health care workers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4. The attorneys general from more than 20 states filed separate lawsuits in Missouri and Louisiana challenging the requirement, and a judge in Louisiana placed a nationwide injunction on the matter that is expected to go before the Supreme Court.
However, last week the Biden administration issued updated guidance requiring vaccinations by Feb. 28 for all those working in 25 states and the District of Columbia not covered by that federal injunction. That includes Tennessee and Virginia, as neither are part of the lawsuits.
“If the proposed IFR [interim final rule] is finalized without changes, CMS’s vaccine mandate threatens to exacerbate the national shortage of health care workers, particularly in rural communities,” Levine wrote. “The circumstances in rural communities like ours foreshadow an impending crisis across the health care industry.”
About 60% of Ballad’s staff and about 95% of Ballad’s physicians are fully vaccinated, and those numbers have changed little since last summer.
In late November, 2,000 unvaccinated Ballad employees — or about 15% of Ballad’s total 13,000-member workforce — had not requested religious or medical exemptions from the mandate, which would put their employment in jeopardy.
“If Ballad Health were to terminate even a fraction of these employees, or if the employees were to resign over concerns with being required to take the vaccine, this would harm our health system’s ability to operate,” Levine wrote, adding the 2,000 work in nursing, housekeeping, food service and other functions “critical” to hospital operations.
Levine suggests seven changes or additions to the mandate, including allowing hospitals suffering staffing shortages and staff retention challenges to seek waivers or, at the least, delay implementation of the vaccinate mandate through June to allow facilities to try and improve vaccination rates.
Other proposed changes include a more flexible approach toward surveying compliance versus a facility’s ability to provide appropriate care and to remove the requirement that health care facilities verify vaccination status of contractors and vendors.
The vaccination hesitancy of Ballad employees is reflective of the greater region, where over 52% of all residents of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia haven’t taken the vaccine, according to health departments in both states.
If the mandate isn’t changed, Ballad “would likely be forced to turn away patients or reduce services at our hospitals” due to staff shortages, Levine wrote, adding the effects could prove “catastrophic” in smaller, rural facilities.
The pandemic continues to worsen a national nursing shortage, Levine wrote.
Prior to the pandemic, the system’s nursing turnover rate was 15%, which is below the national average.
“In the aftermath of the first wave of the pandemic, our nursing turnover spiked as high as 27% due in large part to the steady churn of hospitalizations and deaths,” Levine wrote of retention during 2021.
Today the system is in the sixth month of a COVID surge that began in late July, reached its peak in September, subsided briefly then roared back between Thanksgiving and Christmas. On Monday, Ballad was treating 275 COVID inpatients, including 76 in its intensive care units, the most since Oct. 7.
Simultaneously, Ballad Health has more than 600 nursing position openings and has been temporarily filling about 400 of them with contract labor, which is much more expensive.
“To be clear, Ballad Health has implemented major wage increases since the pandemic began, thus increasing our base labor costs by more than $100 million annually. In addition, we are on track to incur more than $115 million in costs for contract labor in fiscal year 2022,” Levine wrote. “Considering that our operating income before the pandemic was less than $40 million, it should be clear that is not a sustainable model for rural health systems.”
