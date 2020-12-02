Ballad reports record cases, set to announce 'several major measures'

System officials predicted this increase last week after the region experienced its highest number of new cases — 3,644 across Ballad’s 21-county service area — during the week of Nov. 15-21.

Typically, about 8% to 9% of new cases wind up needing hospital care and lag several days past getting test results, officials said. That translates to between 290 and 328 likely hospitalizations. Ballad said last week its worst case modeling forecasts 350 inpatients by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, the percentage of positive COVID tests continues to hit record levels. The regional average was at 19.9% Tuesday, the highest one-day average so far. That means one in five people tested for the novel coronavirus was positive.

The most populated counties of Northeast Tennessee remain the region’s hot spots. The Tennessee Department of Health reported 302 new cases since Sunday in Sullivan County and 287 in Washington County.

Over the last seven days, Sullivan averaged 388 tests per day with 19.8% positivity, which ranks among the highest rates in Tennessee. Sullivan added 1,259 new cases during the last two weeks of November and nearly 2,500 for the month. That means more than a third of the county’s total cases since March have occurred in the past four weeks.