Ballad reports record cases, set to announce 'several major measures'
Ballad reports record cases, set to announce 'several major measures'

BHC 12022020 Ballad Covid Numbers

In this graphic from Ballad Health, COVID-19 numbers hit a record one day high in the region.

 Courtesy Ballad Health

Ballad Health is expected to announce “several major measures” to further address a COVID-19 crisis today after establishing a new record for inpatients Tuesday.

The announcement is planned during the health system’s weekly news briefing, which will be streamed live on Ballad’s Facebook page at 11 a.m., according to a written statement. It will occur at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort and Convention Center in Kingsport, rather than the system’s Johnson City corporate offices, officials announced Tuesday.

Ballad treated a record 287 patients with COVID-19 on Tuesday, plus eight more displaying some symptoms and awaiting test results, according to the health care system. That represents a one-day increase of 27 patients over Monday, which was the previous one-day record, and follows on the heels of a 30-patient increase last Friday.

Of the 287 patients, 51 were being treated in intensive care units — also a one-day record since the pandemic began.

This sharp rise has forced the system to designate and staff more beds specifically for COVID patients because they require complete isolation and additional nursing staff. Currently, Ballad has 314 designated COVID beds, also the most since the pandemic began.

Previously, elective surgeries and other procedures requiring overnight hospital stays were limited. Earlier this year, all elective procedures were temporarily suspended to free up bedside staffing resources.

System officials predicted this increase last week after the region experienced its highest number of new cases — 3,644 across Ballad’s 21-county service area — during the week of Nov. 15-21.

Typically, about 8% to 9% of new cases wind up needing hospital care and lag several days past getting test results, officials said. That translates to between 290 and 328 likely hospitalizations. Ballad said last week its worst case modeling forecasts 350 inpatients by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, the percentage of positive COVID tests continues to hit record levels. The regional average was at 19.9% Tuesday, the highest one-day average so far. That means one in five people tested for the novel coronavirus was positive.

The most populated counties of Northeast Tennessee remain the region’s hot spots. The Tennessee Department of Health reported 302 new cases since Sunday in Sullivan County and 287 in Washington County.

Over the last seven days, Sullivan averaged 388 tests per day with 19.8% positivity, which ranks among the highest rates in Tennessee. Sullivan added 1,259 new cases during the last two weeks of November and nearly 2,500 for the month. That means more than a third of the county’s total cases since March have occurred in the past four weeks.

Washington County averaged 478 tests per day over the past week with a 20.4% positivity rate, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. The county reported more than 2,300 new cases for the month of November — more than a third of its total cases for the entire year — with 1,195 diagnosed in the past two weeks.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 127 new cases Tuesday across the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia.

