Ballad: Plasma donations slow for COVID-19 patients

The prior week Ballad reported receiving 1,915 donations since the pandemic began — meaning they received 90 donations between Jan. 6-12 and had to purchase almost 200 units elsewhere.

Back on Dec. 30, Deaton said health officials were “very concerned that we’re not receiving the donation of plasma that we saw early on.”

“If you have had COVID-19 in the past and you are able to give plasma, this has been a very valuable resource for us in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, especially those patients that are moderately or severely ill. It really does help with their treatment,” Deaton said.

On Dec. 30, the system received donations totaling 1,863 units and given 1,938. The system received just 52 plasma donations in the week following that plea.

The shortage began around Christmas. As of Dec. 23, Ballad received 1,789 plasma donations and administered 1,739 units to COVID-positive patients, Deaton previously said.

“I think the weather has probably had something to do with it, and I think the holidays also had something to do with donations being down, not for only convalescent plasma, but for our other blood donations,” Deaton said Wednesday in response to a reporter’s question. “I think it’s just getting the word out. I think a lot of people still don’t know that they can provide that. The more we talk about it, I think we can get some more donations.”