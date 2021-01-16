 Skip to main content
Ballad: Plasma donations slow for COVID-19 patients
Ballad: Plasma donations slow for COVID-19 patients

Recovered COVID-19 patients donate plasma for experimental antibodies treatment

Melissa Cruz donates COVID-19 convalescent plasma at Bloodworks Northwest in Seattle, Washington. Cruz contracted COVID-19 while she was a health care worker in the emergency room of Valley Medical Center in Renton, Washington. 

 Karen Ducey // Getty Images

Local donations of convalescent plasma used to treat seriously ill COVID-19 patients declined sharply since Christmas despite record numbers of cases across the region, forcing Ballad Health to purchase plasma elsewhere.

The local hospital system received just over 200 donations during the past three weeks at a time when there are more than 50,000 potential donors across Ballad’s 21-county Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia service area who have recovered from COVID-19 since Nov. 1.

People who were diagnosed and recovered from COVID-19 can donate plasma for up to three months after recovering from the disease. It contains naturally produced antibodies that can help lessen the severity of symptoms in others.

“So far, we’ve given 2,289 units of plasma, and we’ve collected 2,005 units of plasma,” Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said during Ballad’s regular Wednesday news briefing. “So, obviously, we need more and more donations. There are a lot of people out there in our community that have had COVID-19 that can provide a donation, and we ask that you do that, if at all possible.”

The prior week Ballad reported receiving 1,915 donations since the pandemic began — meaning they received 90 donations between Jan. 6-12 and had to purchase almost 200 units elsewhere.

Back on Dec. 30, Deaton said health officials were “very concerned that we’re not receiving the donation of plasma that we saw early on.”

“If you have had COVID-19 in the past and you are able to give plasma, this has been a very valuable resource for us in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, especially those patients that are moderately or severely ill. It really does help with their treatment,” Deaton said.

On Dec. 30, the system received donations totaling 1,863 units and given 1,938. The system received just 52 plasma donations in the week following that plea.

The shortage began around Christmas. As of Dec. 23, Ballad received 1,789 plasma donations and administered 1,739 units to COVID-positive patients, Deaton previously said.

“I think the weather has probably had something to do with it, and I think the holidays also had something to do with donations being down, not for only convalescent plasma, but for our other blood donations,” Deaton said Wednesday in response to a reporter’s question. “I think it’s just getting the word out. I think a lot of people still don’t know that they can provide that. The more we talk about it, I think we can get some more donations.”

