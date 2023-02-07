JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Ballad Health on Tuesday opened a new Walk-In Behavioral Crisis Center at Woodridge Hospital in Johnson City.

Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the center is intended for patients experiencing behavioral health emergencies such as suicidal or homicidal ideation, acute psychosis, auditory and/or visual hallucinations or any other extreme mental or emotional crises, according to a written statement.

It does not provide care for physical illnesses and injuries.

“The Woodridge Hospital Walk-In Behavioral Crisis Center is one of the most important steps we’ve taken to address the health needs of our community,” said Tammy Albright, chief executive officer of Ballad Health behavioral health services. “Immediately, this clinic creates a much-needed access point for behavioral healthcare, thereby enabling people who need intervention to reach experts and services that can help. However, the far-reaching effects of this clinic have the potential to alleviate larger problems in healthcare — issues that are afflicting communities nationwide, not just in our region."

Up until now, patients with behavioral health crises often arrived at emergency departments to wait until they could be seen by a behavioral health professional or be transferred to a behavioral health center.

While the process kept the patient safe from immediate physical harm, the long waits could delay the implementation of a robust treatment plan, and the time spent in the emergency department contributed to emergency room overcrowding — another national health care problem.

The clinic is open to the public and can be accessed from the front entrance of Woodridge Hospital. The behavioral health hospital will still receive inpatient referrals from surrounding facilities in addition to patients who use the crisis clinic. The clinic accepts insured and self-pay patients.

Ballad's full behavioral health network consists of hospitals, outpatient clinics, outpatient substance use disorder treatment centers and supportive housing across Tennessee and Virginia. Last year, the system served more than 4,400 unique patients seen for inpatient psychiatric care, with Ballad Health providers seeing more than 31,000 people for behavioral health needs.