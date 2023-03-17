KINGSPORT, Tenn. – Now open and serving patients on the campus of Indian Path Community Hospital, Ballad Health Spine and Rehabilitation specializes in providing recovery services.

“We have listened to the patients and communities of the Appalachian Highlands, and it’s immensely exciting and gratifying to bring this service to the Indian Path campus,” said Rebecca Beck, chief executive officer of Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path in a written statement. “We’re developing our access points to make best use of our resources while meeting patients where they need us.”

Ballad Health Spine and Rehabilitation is located at 2205 Pavilion Drive, Suite 100, in Kingsport. The clinic also has satellite locations in Rogersville and Morristown in Tennessee and in Big Stone Gap, Virginia.

“This clinic provides physical medicine services our community needs, furthering our goal to bolster access to the best healthcare, whenever and wherever people need it,” said Dr. Mark Patterson, president of Ballad Health Medical Associates. “We’re excited to see the potential of this service in our community – it’s a great step forward in helping people feel better and live better.”

At the new Kingsport location, Dr. Paul Jett, and Dr. Joseph Frye, work with local patients to meet individual medical needs and provide interventional pain management services with a goal to reduce and eliminate pain while improving musculoskeletal health, according to the statement.

“I’m excited to continue working with patients in Kingsport to help them get back the life they love,” Dr. Jett said. “We want to meet our patients where they are, with the care they need. Our team is ready to help ease pain, regain mobility and improve quality of life.”

Physiatry, also known as physical medicine and rehabilitation, blends pain management, non-operative spine management and medicine to provide a holistic, comprehensive approach to healing. While there is a large demand for physiatry services, there are only an estimated 10,000 such specialists in the nation, according to the Association of Academic Physiatrists.

“We not only want to take care of patients’ pain, but we also want to help their whole body heal and feel better,” Dr. Frye said.

Ballad Health Spine and Rehabilitation in Kingsport is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.