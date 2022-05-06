Ballad opens lavender rooms to help employees deal with stress

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Health care workers in Ballad Health’s three tertiary hospitals now have a quiet place to help them cope with the stresses of their jobs.

On Friday the health system cut the ribbons to formally open three lavender rooms at Bristol Regional Medical Center, Holston Valley Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center. The rooms feature a massage chair, special zero gravity reclining chairs, a space to do yoga and other spaces to relax and unwind. A massage therapist will be available and all the rooms are outfitted with commercial grade spa equipment, system officials said.

“This is just a great room for our team members because they’ll be able to take a few minutes — especially if they’re having a really hard day or a stressful situation — after they take care of the patient they can come here for a few minutes, relax, regroup and just recenter — then go back,” said Dr. Lisa Smithgall, Ballad senior vice president and chief nursing officer.

The idea arose during a major surge of COVID-19 patients, Smithgall said, to give nurses, therapists and other front-line workers a place to escape, at least for a few minutes.

“It was a catalyst that happened after we saw some of the effects the pandemic was putting onto our team members, nurses and other professions, who had so much hitting them every day that they would cry at the bedside,” she said. “We didn’t really have a place to go for respite, for some solitude. Sometimes you just need a few minutes.”

Dr. Chad Couch, president of Ballad’s northeast market and CEO of Bristol Regional Medical Center, expects the new facility will be a plus.

“I think there is a lot of burnout among our staff. I think it’s something people really don’t call out very often,” Couch said. “I think this will really give an opportunity for folks to decompress. I think this will be a real tangible option for them to take advantage of.”

Both said the waves of COVID patients have taken a toll.

“It’s almost like PTSD. You’re in all of that trauma, you’re in those trenches for a couple of years, where you keep your head down and keep pushing forward,” he said. “I think we’re at the point, now that we’re past some of the peaks of the pandemic, I think those things are going to start surfacing. I think this is coming at a good time where people can take advantage of that and it’s a beautiful space.”

Smithgall concurred.

“When you are in a very stressful situation, a nurse can get very upset, especially if they felt out of control, she said. “Things are coming at you very quickly, and you want to give and give and give, and at times it was just too much. They had no place on the patient care units or no place to go where they could regroup and get themselves together.”

For many the long-term effects of the pandemic patient volumes and levels of required care are just now hitting home.

“We want to make sure now we are maintaining the things we did to support our staff during the pandemic and doing things like this lavender room so we can prepare for the future. We’ll continue to do new things so we can support the staff emotionally and physically while they’re working,” Smithgall said.

About $500,000 from the Ballad Health Foundation was used to construct and outfit the spaces.

“I think the pandemic has really driven home the message of self-care, especially for our team members who have really laid it all on the line for our patients,” Jack Simpson, foundation president, said.

