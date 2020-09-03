Ballad officials warn against misunderstanding CDC report

People shouldn’t dismiss a recent Centers for Disease Control report showing that 94% of those who died from COVID-19 had other health issues, because many in this region suffer from those same conditions, Ballad Health officials said Wednesday.
Released last week, the report showed about 6% of the 162,000 U.S. residents who died of COVID-19 since March had just the novel coronavirus, while the remainder also had influenza, pneumonia, respiratory failure, hypertensive disease, diabetes, cardiac arrest, heart or kidney failure and a host of other medical conditions.
Ballad officials addressed confusion over the report, including widespread misrepresentation on social media, during their weekly briefing with area news media.
“The CDC study should not be misinterpreted to mean 94% of patients who die after contracting COVID-19 were elderly, infirm or in poor health,” according to Dr. Clay Runnels, Ballad’s chief physician executive. “It should not be misinterpreted that the cause of death was something other than COVID-19. As physicians, when we fill out a death certificate, we’re not only asked to fill out the cause of death but also to list contributing factors or co-morbidities.”
Runnels said it is common for any person to have one or more health issues that didn’t cause their death but could contribute to it.
“If you look at the data from the CDC, a large number of these patients had pneumonia, respiratory distress syndrome, respiratory failure listed as contributing factors. Those are all things related to COVID-19 infections,” Runnels said.
“Also included in that 94% were people with health issues we see frequently in this region. One of those is obesity,” he said. “In our region, 30% of our adult population is in the obese category — almost one in three adults — and more than 22% of our school children in Tennessee are obese and 16% are overweight.”
Obesity is considered a “chronic” health condition that drives other health conditions, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, stroke and poor outcomes for those who contract COVID-19, Runnels said.
“These were mortality statistics, not infection statistics. Anyone can contract COVID-19 and become very ill, even if they don’t end up in those mortality statistics,” he said.
Since the pandemic began in March, 11,255 cases have been diagnosed across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia and there have been more than 160 deaths, including 27 during the past seven days.
When asked by a reporter, Runnels said Ballad’s experience generally matches up with the CDC report’s findings.
“Most of the patients we’ve seen who have deceased have had at least one other co-morbidity,” Runnels said.
Jamie Swift, Ballad’s chief infection prevention officer, said this is no different than any other disease that can prove fatal.
“What’s been disappointing to me, and a lot of health care workers, is the rampant misinterpretation of this data,” she said. “These were deaths that are preventable. If these people had not gotten COVID-19 they would still be alive today.
“The health of many of us in the Appalachian Highlands region would put us in that in that 94%,” she said. “None of us expects to die next week simply because we take a pill to control our blood pressure or inhalers to control our asthma.”
Both urged the public to use care in reading and sharing information, to question its source and whether it has been verified.
“Be mindful of what you read and share online,” Swift said. “Every time you write or share a post that downplays this disease, you’re telling everyone who has lost a loved one to this disease that their death doesn’t matter — just because they had another health condition.”
Modest increases
Ballad is treating more inpatients with COVID-19 this week compared to last, but the average of about 100 per day has remained generally stable and manageable for the past few weeks, Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said.
The high mark of 115 inpatients reported Monday wasn’t a case spike, but represented several nursing home patients who were treated and waiting to be transferred back to their nursing homes, Deaton said.
Ballad officials said they were not overly concerned the region’s testing positivity rate rose from 8% last week to nearly 10% Wednesday, they noted that such fluctuations are expected because the virus remains active across the region.
More than 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 14 days — an average of 108 per day — across the 10 counties of Northeast Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Sullivan County reported more than 500 new cases in the past two weeks, an average of nearly 36 per day. Washington County, Tennessee added 288 cases since Aug. 20, an average of more than 20 per day and Carter County has 178 new cases, an average of 12.7 per day.
Wednesday’s state report shows more than 3,800 active cases across those same counties, including more than 900 in Washington County, more than 600 in Carter and more than 450 in Sullivan.
There have been 121 deaths in those Northeast Tennessee counties since the pandemic began.
Over the past 14 days, 484 new cases were reported across the 10 counties and two cities of Southwest Virginia for a regional average of 34.5 cases per day, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Smyth County reported 90 new cases during the past two weeks while Washington County had 84 — an average of more than six new cases daily — and Wise County reported 65, an average of 4.6 new cases daily. Norton reported five new cases over the past 14 days.
There have been 39 deaths in those Southwest Virginia localities since the pandemic began.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com
