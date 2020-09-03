Ballad officials warn against misunderstanding CDC report

People shouldn’t dismiss a recent Centers for Disease Control report showing that 94% of those who died from COVID-19 had other health issues, because many in this region suffer from those same conditions, Ballad Health officials said Wednesday.

Released last week, the report showed about 6% of the 162,000 U.S. residents who died of COVID-19 since March had just the novel coronavirus, while the remainder also had influenza, pneumonia, respiratory failure, hypertensive disease, diabetes, cardiac arrest, heart or kidney failure and a host of other medical conditions.

Ballad officials addressed confusion over the report, including widespread misrepresentation on social media, during their weekly briefing with area news media.

“The CDC study should not be misinterpreted to mean 94% of patients who die after contracting COVID-19 were elderly, infirm or in poor health,” according to Dr. Clay Runnels, Ballad’s chief physician executive. “It should not be misinterpreted that the cause of death was something other than COVID-19. As physicians, when we fill out a death certificate, we’re not only asked to fill out the cause of death but also to list contributing factors or co-morbidities.”

Runnels said it is common for any person to have one or more health issues that didn’t cause their death but could contribute to it.

“If you look at the data from the CDC, a large number of these patients had pneumonia, respiratory distress syndrome, respiratory failure listed as contributing factors. Those are all things related to COVID-19 infections,” Runnels said.