Ballad officials deliver ‘dire news’ on COVID

“We do think about what we have coming up, the different football games and other events that are happening,” Deaton said. “These events can be very large and, depending on how people react, it can be different. If people wear masks and social distance as much as possible, we can bend it down to maybe that middle curve … but with very large groups we’re going to see more spread across the region.”

Ballad still hasn’t put elective procedures and surgeries on hold, but that could come at any time as part of plans to deal with the surge in cases, Deaton said in response to another question.

“We look at areas that aren’t absolutely urgent. That could be physical therapy, those elective, non-urgent procedures. That does free up staff and helps support the front-line staff,” Deaton said. “If you get to 400 patients or more, you start looking at your resources. We’ll have to make decisions on who can be treated and who cannot be treated. We’re not there yet, but that’s a very real issue.

“That’s the alarming thing about this,” Deaton said. “We get pushed so much you have to decide who receives care and who doesn’t, at some point. We don’t want to get there, and we don’t have to get there. If we can get more people vaccinated quickly we can avoid having to make very difficult decisions across the system.”