Ballad officials deliver ‘dire news’ on COVID

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Stone-faced Ballad Health officials said Wednesday they expect to treat more COVID-19 patients this month than during the peak of last winter’s surge.
In January, Ballad’s one-day record was 361 inpatients with about 200 more treated at home, but those figures could easily be surpassed in the coming weeks, Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said during the health system’s weekly media briefing.
New modeling unveiled Wednesday forecasts between 300 and 520 inpatients by the end of August based on multiple indicators, including skyrocketing increases in cases regionwide, a testing positivity rate more than triple the level needed to limit spread and a largely unvaccinated population. Currently 61.9% of this region is not fully vaccinated against the virus.
Deaton termed it “dire news” that the number of inpatients has tripled in recent weeks to 160 Wednesday plus another 100 being treated at home. Another 15 patients exhibited some symptoms and were awaiting test results.
There were 44 adults in intensive care units, including 26 on ventilators. About 95% of those currently being treated are unvaccinated, Deaton said. Nicewonger Children’s Hospital has four pediatric patients, including two on life support.
“Our inpatient volume today actually reflects the number we had expected to see in September, based on modeling. We’re well ahead of where we expected to be, and those COVID case counts continue to climb week by week,” Deaton said. “They don’t have to. We have the ability to stop this.”
Deaton and other officials implored the public to get vaccinated and take steps like wearing masks indoors and in large groups and practicing social distancing to help stop spread of the virus.
More than 2,300 new cases were reported across Ballad’s service area last week, compared to 246 the week of July 4.
“We have three scenarios we look at. A worst-case scenario where nothing really changes — we continue doing what we’re doing today, and we continue seeing the spread of the delta variant — we could possibly get to 526 inpatients in the next two to three weeks,” Deaton said. “If we start to take some precautions, start to do some things to bend that curve, the middle scenario is 410 [inpatients], still higher than what we have seen before.
“Best-case scenario, people start wearing masks when they’re in crowds, washing their hands and get vaccinated — most importantly — we could bend that down to right around 300,” Deaton said. “We could see a more manageable number of 300, like we’ve seen before, to an almost unmanageable number of over 500 cases.”
All of this is compounded because 116 Ballad workers were out sick Wednesday, diagnosed with the virus or exhibiting symptoms and awaiting test results, Deaton said.
Asked by a reporter, Deaton said the surge plan takes into account the beginning of school, high school and college football games and events with large crowds like the Appalachian Fair and Bristol’s Rhythm & Roots Reunion.
“We do think about what we have coming up, the different football games and other events that are happening,” Deaton said. “These events can be very large and, depending on how people react, it can be different. If people wear masks and social distance as much as possible, we can bend it down to maybe that middle curve … but with very large groups we’re going to see more spread across the region.”
Ballad still hasn’t put elective procedures and surgeries on hold, but that could come at any time as part of plans to deal with the surge in cases, Deaton said in response to another question.
“We look at areas that aren’t absolutely urgent. That could be physical therapy, those elective, non-urgent procedures. That does free up staff and helps support the front-line staff,” Deaton said. “If you get to 400 patients or more, you start looking at your resources. We’ll have to make decisions on who can be treated and who cannot be treated. We’re not there yet, but that’s a very real issue.
“That’s the alarming thing about this,” Deaton said. “We get pushed so much you have to decide who receives care and who doesn’t, at some point. We don’t want to get there, and we don’t have to get there. If we can get more people vaccinated quickly we can avoid having to make very difficult decisions across the system.”
The region has recorded 19 COVID deaths during the past seven days, and that is projected to climb to more than 80 in the weeks ahead.
Unlike the winter surge, which primarily impacted adults, the delta variant is infecting large numbers of children.
Since July 4, the number of cases diagnosed by Ballad has increased 800%, Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said.
“Almost 30% of the cases my team worked in the past 48 hours have been children under the age of 18. That is a third of all new cases diagnosed by Ballad Health are affecting our children,” Swift said. “Unfortunately, that is a sign of grim things to come. We currently have four children hospitalized with COVID-19, and that is four too many, and we are certainly preparing for more at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.”
Swift praised school districts in Southwest Virginia plus Hancock County in Tennessee, East Tennessee State University, Milligan, Tusculum, the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Northeast State for mandating masks in school settings.
“Thank you for setting the example. Thank you for putting the health of young people first,” she said. “Not only do masks protect our children’s health, they help keep them in the classroom, which is everyone’s goal.”
She said Ballad Health “unequivocally” supports schools being open and urged parents to get children age 12 and older vaccinated while “surrounding” those younger than 12 with vaccinated people to protect their health.
Dr. Mark Patterson, president of Ballad Health Medical Associates and a former member of the Greeneville Board of Education, directed some of his comments to school board members across the region.
“I understand the political pressure on you, but remember the health and well-being of the children are your responsibility,” Patterson said. “Be willing to take the heat for those you’re in charge of.”
Patterson also announced the Ballad Urgent Care facility on the Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee will transition to all COVID-19 testing, seven days per week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.
