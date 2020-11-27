Ballad official: Months before vaccine reaches general public

But with a global pandemic demanding billions of doses of an effective vaccine, the logistics are key.

“We have two regional work groups that are working on COVID-19 vaccine. The first is led by Dr. Clay Runnels, Ballad health officials and local health departments, our community health providers and ETSU, that really follows the research and the progress of these vaccines,” Deaton said.

“The second group is focused on deployment — providing and administering the vaccine — once it is available to us. While specific plans for the vaccine are still being worked on and are not announced yet, there will be two tiers that are given vaccines. Groups such as our frontline health care workers and people who are especially vulnerable to the disease will receive the vaccine first.”

The latter includes the elderly and people with comorbidities such as cancer, COPD, diabetes, kidney disease, heart disease and obesity.