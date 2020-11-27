Ballad official: Months before vaccine reaches general public

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — While vaccines for COVID-19 could be approved later this year or early 2021, it will likely be months before they are available to the general public, a Ballad Health official said this week.
Three drug makers recently announced positive results in completing trials of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus. Approval by the federal Food and Drug Administration could occur as early as December.
Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, based in New York, upgraded its guidance to say its vaccine appears to be 95% effective in clinical trials. Moderna Inc., based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, reported this month its vaccine is 94.5% effective in clinical trials treating adults with COVID-19. AstraZeneca, based in England, is also developing a vaccine and reports 90% efficacy in clinical trials.
Five COVID-19 vaccines are in “large scale clinical trials” in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control announced Tuesday.
Ramping up production and distribution is expected to take some time, according to Eric Deaton, chief operating officer of Ballad Health. He addressed the vaccine issue Tuesday during Ballad’s weekly news briefing.
“We see some very positive news on the horizon. … This data is very encouraging. We’re looking forward to the next steps,” Deaton said. “Pfizer has put forward an Emergency Use Authorization Application with the FDA. That is to have that vaccine approved for use. It could lead to the vaccine being distributed in limited quantities by mid-December. Between Pfizer and Moderna, that could be up to 70 million vaccines available to the world.”
But with a global pandemic demanding billions of doses of an effective vaccine, the logistics are key.
“We have two regional work groups that are working on COVID-19 vaccine. The first is led by Dr. Clay Runnels, Ballad health officials and local health departments, our community health providers and ETSU, that really follows the research and the progress of these vaccines,” Deaton said.
“The second group is focused on deployment — providing and administering the vaccine — once it is available to us. While specific plans for the vaccine are still being worked on and are not announced yet, there will be two tiers that are given vaccines. Groups such as our frontline health care workers and people who are especially vulnerable to the disease will receive the vaccine first.”
The latter includes the elderly and people with comorbidities such as cancer, COPD, diabetes, kidney disease, heart disease and obesity.
“As supplies increase and more vaccines gain approval, more doses will become available to the public. The CDC estimates that all adults should get vaccinated by the end of 2021,” Deaton said. “This is all very exciting news and something we’ve been waiting for, for a long time. However it doesn’t mean we can let up our defenses, we can’t stop wearing our masks, we can’t stop doing social distancing and the things we’ve talked about. It will take time to administer vaccine for enough people to really stop the spread of it so there will be time for evaluation even after vaccines are distributed so we can know how well it is working across our region.”
Questions have been raised about the safety and effectiveness of potential vaccines being developed and tested so quickly. Deaton acknowledged this “seems” like a “fast” time frame but local health officials have been monitoring development for some time.
“We do believe the vaccines are undergoing the appropriate phase of trial. There are three phases that any vaccine goes through before approval,” Deaton said. “The FDA is making sure the results of the clinical trial are public and they go through the appropriate trials and evaluations. Any vaccine that we offer, we will make sure they have gone through the appropriate reviews and clinical trials for efficacy and safety.”
