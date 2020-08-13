Ballad: No time to let up on virus precautions

While some Northeast Tennessee COVID-19 metrics appear to be slowing slightly, Ballad Health officials said Wednesday it is far too early to celebrate or relax guidelines like masks and social distancing.

About 2,200 new cases were reported during the past 14 days across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties — down from 2,500 last week, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. However, more than 560 new cases were reported in the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia, which represents an increase of more than 100 compared to last Wednesday.

Ballad reported 1,531 new cases across its entire service area last week, compared to more than 1,800 the previous week.

“It’s still too early to be too optimistic about that,” said Dr. Clay Runnels, Ballad’s chief physician executive. “If this is a trend, nobody will be more excited than the leadership of Ballad Health and our team members in the trenches. But it’s still too early to say. Sometimes, you can see these ups and downs over a period of time, so we’re just going to have to continue to watch it and do the things we’re doing right now to flatten that curve.”

There were 3,402 active cases in 10 Northeast Tennessee counties Wednesday, which is up from 2,940 last Wednesday, according to the state. More than 950 were reported in Washington County, Tennessee — its highest total to date.

There has been a slight decline in the number of positive tests across the region, but the average remains at 10.8%.

“I want to stress, we are still seeing the cases; we are still seeing the hospitalizations. It’s really important that we see several weeks of trending down — that’s what’s important. Not necessarily day by day,” said Jamie Swift, Ballad’s chief infection prevention officer. “It’s really important people not let up; it’s really important that we trend down several weeks and not several days.”