Ballad: No time to let up on virus precautions

While some Northeast Tennessee COVID-19 metrics appear to be slowing slightly, Ballad Health officials said Wednesday it is far too early to celebrate or relax guidelines like masks and social distancing.
About 2,200 new cases were reported during the past 14 days across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties — down from 2,500 last week, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. However, more than 560 new cases were reported in the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia, which represents an increase of more than 100 compared to last Wednesday.
Ballad reported 1,531 new cases across its entire service area last week, compared to more than 1,800 the previous week.
“It’s still too early to be too optimistic about that,” said Dr. Clay Runnels, Ballad’s chief physician executive. “If this is a trend, nobody will be more excited than the leadership of Ballad Health and our team members in the trenches. But it’s still too early to say. Sometimes, you can see these ups and downs over a period of time, so we’re just going to have to continue to watch it and do the things we’re doing right now to flatten that curve.”
There were 3,402 active cases in 10 Northeast Tennessee counties Wednesday, which is up from 2,940 last Wednesday, according to the state. More than 950 were reported in Washington County, Tennessee — its highest total to date.
There has been a slight decline in the number of positive tests across the region, but the average remains at 10.8%.
“I want to stress, we are still seeing the cases; we are still seeing the hospitalizations. It’s really important that we see several weeks of trending down — that’s what’s important. Not necessarily day by day,” said Jamie Swift, Ballad’s chief infection prevention officer. “It’s really important people not let up; it’s really important that we trend down several weeks and not several days.”
In response to a reporter’s question, Swift said the positive test rate needs to be reduced by half to make a significant difference.
“We really want that [rate] to be under 5%. Obviously, if we can get that down to 6% or 7%, it will make a difference, but to have a true, significant difference, you really want it to be under 5%,” she said.
Ballad was treating 117 patients for the novel coronavirus Wednesday, with another 45 being treated for COVID-like symptoms while awaiting test results. On Monday, Ballad had 122 patients in its hospitals — up from 94 last Wednesday and 38 one month ago.
Twenty-two patients were being treated in intensive care units and 11 of them were on ventilators.
“We’ve made all of the preparations needed to pull the trigger on the next level of our surge plan,” Runnels said, which would open about 50 additional beds with staffing, if needed.
Runnels said the hospitalization numbers are impacted by the disease taking time to appear. It can take up to a week for symptoms to develop once someone contracts the virus and then another week before some patients feel sick enough to seek treatment or to get test results back.
In many instances, recovery can also take weeks, he said.
“Recovery can be a few days for some. For those who end up in ICU or on a ventilator, it can take several weeks of rehabilitation, time to get back to your normal routine. The sicker you are, the longer it takes you to get back to your normal activities of life,” he said.
There have been 27 COVID-related deaths in the region during the past seven days, or nearly a third of the 90 reported since the pandemic began in March.
“Deaths are increasing a little bit right now. As hospitalizations go up, deaths will go up. People always assume it’s someone that is elderly, but that’s not correct; sadly we’ve seen deaths from people in their 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s,” Swift said.
This week, Ballad opened another drive-thru testing site off Interstate 81’s Exit 19 in Abingdon that is open to anyone. An appointment is required and available by calling Ballad Health Nurse Connect at 833-822-5523.
Looking at the numbers
There have been 564 new cases of COVID-19 across the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia since July 30, an average of 3.35 per locality, per day, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Wise County reported 106 new cases — an average of 7.57 per day — including 13 on Wednesday. Russell County added 74 cases during the past two weeks and Washington County added 73, an average of 5.2 daily. Bristol reported 38 new cases during the period, a 43.1% increase over July 30 or an average of 2.71 new cases daily.
Buchanan County and the city of Norton each reported 11 new cases during the past 14 days, an average of less than one new case per day.
The Mount Rogers Health District reported more than 1,300 tests during the past seven days with a 9.09% positivity rate. The district’s overall positivity rate is 10.7%. The Cumberland Plateau Health District conducted 9,180 COVID-19 tests during the past seven days with a positivity rate of 11.1%. The LENOWISCO Health District reported 8,630 tests with a 14.6% positive rate.
Northeast Tennessee counties continued adding cases at substantially faster rates. Washington and Sullivan counties added 482 and 391 new cases, respectively, since July 30 — with both totals representing more than 35% of its total cases since the pandemic began, according to the state Department of Health.
Washington County added an average 34.4 new cases per day while Sullivan added an average of 27.9 new cases per day.
Sullivan’s testing positivity rate was 6.45% on Wednesday. while Washington County’s rate was 7.9%.
Johnson County reported 215 new cases, or 70% of its total cases, during the past two weeks. That is an average of 15.3 new cases daily. Johnson’s test positivity rate is now 7.3%.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.