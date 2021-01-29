Ballad: January now the region’s deadliest month for COVID

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — January is now this region’s deadliest month for COVID-19, with 422 deaths since the year began.

There have been 154 deaths over the past seven days across Ballad Health’s 21-county Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia service area — the most in a one-week period since the pandemic began, Ballad reported Thursday.

That 422-fatality total, with four days remaining in the month, eclipses the previous record of 412 deaths recorded in December.

The most recent rash of deaths follows a significant spike in cases from mid-December to mid-January. Ballad reported a daily average of 339 inpatients in its hospitals during the first two weeks of the year, while between 200 and 300 less seriously ill COVID-19 patients were treated at home.

System officials used a refrigerated morgue truck at Johnson City Medical Center on multiple occasions this month, because the hospital’s morgue was full, Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said this week during the system’s weekly news briefing.

A decline in mortality is expected because case and inpatient numbers are dropping.