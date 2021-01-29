Ballad: January now the region’s deadliest month for COVID

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — January is now this region’s deadliest month for COVID-19, with 422 deaths since the year began.
There have been 154 deaths over the past seven days across Ballad Health’s 21-county Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia service area — the most in a one-week period since the pandemic began, Ballad reported Thursday.
That 422-fatality total, with four days remaining in the month, eclipses the previous record of 412 deaths recorded in December.
The most recent rash of deaths follows a significant spike in cases from mid-December to mid-January. Ballad reported a daily average of 339 inpatients in its hospitals during the first two weeks of the year, while between 200 and 300 less seriously ill COVID-19 patients were treated at home.
System officials used a refrigerated morgue truck at Johnson City Medical Center on multiple occasions this month, because the hospital’s morgue was full, Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said this week during the system’s weekly news briefing.
A decline in mortality is expected because case and inpatient numbers are dropping.
“We would expect within the next two to three weeks we would start to see a decline in the death rate,” said Dr. Clay Runnels, Ballad’s chief physician executive. “Generally, when people contract COVID-19, it’s 10 or 11 days before they become sick enough to need to be hospitalized. Then it can be two, three or sometimes four weeks later before they succumb to the illness. There can be as much as three to four weeks lag time between the decline in the total number of cases and you start to see the death rate declining.”
The region has recorded 1,551 deaths since the pandemic began, including 1,109 during the past three months.
There were 2,972 new cases reported across the region during the week of Jan. 17-23, the lowest total since October. More than 4,000 cases were reported the previous week after three consecutive weeks of more than 5,500 cases.
That corresponds with a dramatic dip in hospital census. On Thursday, Ballad reported 160 inpatients, a 23.8% decrease from the 210 inpatients just one week ago and a 46.8% decline from 301 on Jan. 14.
The region’s seven-day testing positivity rate has also declined, but remains well above the average rates in either state. From a peak of 35% earlier this month, the local rate was 18.1% Thursday, compared to 12.2% in Virginia and 12.8% in Tennessee.
This week, three Tennessee counties — Johnson, Unicoi and Washington — reported single-digit seven-day testing positivity rates, while Sullivan was at 13.6%. Hancock County had East Tennessee’s highest rate at 17.5%
The LENOWISCO Health District reported the third highest positivity rate in Virginia Thursday at 19.8%, while Mount Rogers was 16.2%.
“Our hospitalizations and our case rates are much lower than they’ve been in a long time. This is a welcome bright spot in what has been a really long year,” Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said. “If we don’t continue doing what we’re doing — social distancing, masking, those numbers can certainly go right back up.”
Deaton said they don’t know how, when or if COVID variant strains might impact this region.
“There is a possibility we could see a spike in cases again, given the strains of more contagious viruses that are out there,” Deaton said.
None has been reported in this area. One variant case has been reported in Virginia and two in Tennessee, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
With COVID cases declining, Ballad will resume performing non-emergency surgeries and elective procedures next week, Deaton said. It will begin with outpatient procedures and eventually include people who require hospital stays of one or more nights.
Ballad encountered a backlog of about 5,000 across its system the last time it stopped procedures and Deaton said the current backlog could be similar in scope.
Also, effective immediately, every inpatient — except for those in long-term care, behavioral health and pediatric — can have two visitors at a time, Deaton said.
