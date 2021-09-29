Ballad: ICU cases remain high

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — While Ballad Health System’s COVID-19 inpatient census declined steadily over the past two weeks, its sickest patients still fill intensive care units across the system.
And its daily number of total patients scarcely reflects the hundreds of people who have come through its facilities this month.
On Monday, the system’s ICU census finally dipped below 100 inpatients for the first time in three weeks, but Ballad has treated an average of 103 ICU patients daily since Sept. 8, including 18 consecutive days with 100 or more across the system.
On Wednesday, 97 inpatients required that level of critical care, or about a third of Ballad’s 324 inpatient total. Seventy-three, or 75% of all ICU patients, were on ventilators. Three weeks ago on Sept. 8, those 100 ICU patients represented 24% of the 413 total inpatients. On that day, 72 were being treated on ventilators.
“This is expected. Patients that are sicker are going to be in ICU and are going to stay in the hospital longer,” Dr. Clay Runnells, Ballad’s chief physician executive, said Wednesday. “As that surge came in and some became sicker, their length of stay is longer, where the ones who recover go home. You start to see a decline in total census; the ICU numbers will come down slowly.”
Driven by the delta variant, the percentage of ICU patients compared to the total ICU census is markedly higher than previous surges last winter and spring. Back in early January, when the system typically treated 200-300 patients, about 30-40 needed to be treated in ICUs.
COVID vaccines played little role in last winter’s surge since they just became available in late December and weren’t initially widely available.
Vaccines are relevant this time because the overwhelming number of inpatients — and nearly everyone in the ICU — are unvaccinated.
On Wednesday, 98% of all ICU patients were unvaccinated, and 99% of those on ventilators — 72 of 73 — were unvaccinated.
These patients are also much younger than the winter surge. The average age of unvaccinated patients is 61.8 while the average age of vaccinated patients is 69.2, Ballad reported.
Reviewing Ballad Health statistics for the month, the numbers of ICU patients has ranged from a low of 77 to a peak of 112, but the percentage of unvaccinated ICU patients has never dipped below 96%, and the very sickest — those on ventilators — has also remained at 96% unvaccinated or higher.
Ballad’s daily inpatient census also doesn’t reflect patient turnover.
From Monday to Wednesday of this week, Ballad’s total COVID census went from 331 to 324. During that time, however, its hospitals admitted 146 COVID-positive patients and discharged 151.
During the previous three weeks — between Mondays and Fridays — Ballad has admitted over 700 newly diagnosed COVID-19-positive patients and discharged more than 720.
From Sept. 20-24, for example, Ballad hospitals admitted 227 new COVID patients while discharging 283, according to daily scorecards issued by the health system. Totals do not include Saturdays or Sundays, when scorecards aren’t issued.
“Those numbers vary significantly from day to day,” Runnells said. “We might have 20, 30, even 40 discharges in a day and just as many admissions to keep that number stable. There is a lot of movement in and out of the hospital with COVID patients. We might have some patients that stay two or three days until they start to recover and can go home and continue to convalesce at home. You may have ICU patients that stay six weeks or longer.”
