Ballad: ICU cases remain high

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — While Ballad Health System’s COVID-19 inpatient census declined steadily over the past two weeks, its sickest patients still fill intensive care units across the system.

And its daily number of total patients scarcely reflects the hundreds of people who have come through its facilities this month.

On Monday, the system’s ICU census finally dipped below 100 inpatients for the first time in three weeks, but Ballad has treated an average of 103 ICU patients daily since Sept. 8, including 18 consecutive days with 100 or more across the system.

On Wednesday, 97 inpatients required that level of critical care, or about a third of Ballad’s 324 inpatient total. Seventy-three, or 75% of all ICU patients, were on ventilators. Three weeks ago on Sept. 8, those 100 ICU patients represented 24% of the 413 total inpatients. On that day, 72 were being treated on ventilators.

“This is expected. Patients that are sicker are going to be in ICU and are going to stay in the hospital longer,” Dr. Clay Runnells, Ballad’s chief physician executive, said Wednesday. “As that surge came in and some became sicker, their length of stay is longer, where the ones who recover go home. You start to see a decline in total census; the ICU numbers will come down slowly.”