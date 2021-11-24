Ballad: Hospital admissions up dramatically

While the patient numbers aren’t that far removed, the biggest difference from last year is the widespread availability of COVID vaccines. However, only 45.3% of the region’s total population is fully vaccinated against the virus — compared to over 49% of all Tennesseans and about 65% of all Virginians.

With over half the region’s population still unvaccinated, the region’s seven-day testing positivity average climbed from under 11% last week to nearly 14% this week.

Forty area residents have died due to COVID complications during the past seven days, and 134 have died since Nov. 1 — an average of almost six per day.

During the past week, new cases rose almost 23% across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties with 1,243 cases diagnosed — the most in a single week in November, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Washington County, Tennessee, led the way with 368 new cases and a seven-day positivity average of 15%, while Sullivan County tallied 330 new cases with a positivity rate of 13.4%. Sullivan has recorded over 950 cases during November.

Community spread continued in rural Johnson County, which reported 75 new cases and a 19.5% positivity rate, which is down from 123 new cases and a 21.2% rate the prior week.