Ballad Health treating some COVID patients at home

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Ballad Health was treating about 500 COVID-19 patients Wednesday, but about 40% are at home through a new program for those with less severe symptoms.

Ballad reported 305 inpatients at its hospitals on Wednesday, including 59 in intensive care units. More than 200 more are being monitored through a new Safe at Home program, officials said during their weekly press briefing. Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said they have been working to try to preserve hospital capacity, which has been strained for months.

“There are about 250 people in that program today — 50 of those patients have been discharged out. You could easily say at least half, if not more, of those patients would have been admitted — at least for observation and taken up internal resources.”

Earlier this month, Ballad modeling forecast between 500 and 550 COVID patients by the end of December.

“Patients come into our emergency departments, are feeling ill and [are] afraid they have COVID,” said Dr. Clay Runnells, Ballad’s chief physician executive.