Ballad Health treating some COVID patients at home

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Ballad Health was treating about 500 COVID-19 patients Wednesday, but about 40% are at home through a new program for those with less severe symptoms.
Ballad reported 305 inpatients at its hospitals on Wednesday, including 59 in intensive care units. More than 200 more are being monitored through a new Safe at Home program, officials said during their weekly press briefing. Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said they have been working to try to preserve hospital capacity, which has been strained for months.
“There are about 250 people in that program today — 50 of those patients have been discharged out. You could easily say at least half, if not more, of those patients would have been admitted — at least for observation and taken up internal resources.”
Earlier this month, Ballad modeling forecast between 500 and 550 COVID patients by the end of December.
“Patients come into our emergency departments, are feeling ill and [are] afraid they have COVID,” said Dr. Clay Runnells, Ballad’s chief physician executive.
“After diagnosis, there are certain criteria a physician looks at to make sure they’re safe to be monitored at home. If the patient meets those criteria, they are discharged home, and the order includes an oxygen concentrator and the pulse-oximeters so they can monitor their oxygenation at home. They’re automatically scheduled with a tele-health visit within 24 hours to follow up. Then it’s on a per-case basis if a patient needs a visit once a day, twice a day, but that’s the entry point. Every case is a little bit different depending on what resources they may need.”
If their condition worsens, they are admitted to the hospital, Runnels said.
This week Ballad reported its highest number of COVID inpatients to date, with 335 on Monday and 333 on Tuesday. They also announced the current deferral of elective and non-emergency procedures and surgeries will continue until at least Jan. 5.
Runnels said they are attempting to conserve hospital capacity.
“One of the key things we want to do is try to be as efficient in keeping patients healthy, out of the hospital, and getting patients home as soon as they start to recover. We’ve continued throughout this process to try and refine our process for discharging patients in a safe manner and make sure we can get patients out and make beds available,” Runnels said.
With expanded capacity and staffing, Ballad is presently at 87% capacity of its medical-surgical beds for isolated COVID treatment and nearly 94% of its ICU COVID beds, Deaton said.
The number of COVID deaths continues rising, and December is on pace to become the deadliest month yet for Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, Deaton said. Ballad had 142 COVID deaths in November and, as of Wednesday, reported 130, with one week remaining.
“Today we have a record number of deaths for a seven-day period with 120,” Deaton said. “We’ve now unfortunately crossed the 1,000 mark for deaths across our region.”
Nearly 7,700 new cases of the virus were diagnosed across Ballad’s 21-county service area Dec. 13-19, or about 1,700 more cases than the previous week. About 18,000 cases have been diagnosed since Nov. 29.
Deaton said they expect another surge of cases if there are lots of gatherings for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
“If it’s someone outside your immediate household, I would be concerned about getting together for a holiday because you don’t know where they have been and their exposure to COVID,” Deaton said. “With people in your household, you typically know what’s going on there. We encourage people to stay within their own households and not have gatherings outside of that.”
The region’s seven-day average testing positivity rate remains high at 23.7%, although Tennessee has climbed to 21.8%. Sullivan County is at 20.3% and Washington County at 20.8%.
Virginia is at 11.6%, but Southwest Virginia remains the highest in the state. Cumberland Plateau health district’s positivity rate was at 19.4% on Wednesday, LENOWISCO was at 21.6%, and Mount Rogers was 21.7%.
In other matters, Ballad had completed vaccinating about 6,200 staff members and expected to complete that effort by the end of the Wednesday. So far about 50% of employees are taking the vaccine, according to Nikki Vanburen, Ballad’s chief nursing officer at Franklin Woods Hospital. She said some employees have had some reactions to the vaccine.
“We’ve not had any severe reactions,” Vanburen said. “The normal reactions have been anxiety, like if you’re taking a flu shot and you don’t like needles. We’ve had arm soreness, some itchiness, no rashes, some very minor, where over 15 minutes, someone got a little short of breath, and we checked her out in the ER. Different minor things like that but no severe reactions.”
As of Wednesday 226 Ballad team members were in quarantine due to being diagnosed with COVID-19, or they were showing potential COVID-19 symptoms and are undergoing testing.
Ballad is not mandating employees take the vaccine, and Deaton responded to questions about the initial response.
“I wish it was higher; I wish it was 100% because we believe this will curb the spread of the virus,” Deaton said, adding he understands some are unsure about the vaccine.
“I think it will take time for some people, and it’s an individual decision. … Our physicians and other providers, a higher percentage of those are taking it. I think maybe they have done more research, in some cases, and feel comfortable the vaccine is safe to take.”
Deaton called the vaccine a “ray of hope” for beleaguered health care workers.
