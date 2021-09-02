Ballad Health treating more children for COVID-19

The vast majority haven’t required hospitalization, but a growing number have.

“These children are getting sick because we are allowing this virus to spread, and the more it spreads, the more it mutates,” she said. “Unfortunately, we had the first immunocompromised child with COVID-19 in my clinic last week, and we fear more will come. Many of these children are younger than 12 and do not qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“They are the most vulnerable people in our region. I don’t want to see COVID-19 rip through the bodies of these kids with cancer. I don’t want to see them gasping for breath or managing long-haul symptoms on top of their adverse events from chemotherapy. But every day, we see ourselves inch closer to that reality. I understand that no child wants to wear a mask. No adult does either,” Emberesh said. “But the delta variant is hitting kids more, and it’s hitting them harder. And this virus has the potential to be devastating for these children who I work with every day.”

She urged people to get vaccinated and to wear masks in public.

“The best thing we can do to protect them is to get vaccinated and wear masks. So let us all work together, protect our children and surround them with a vaccinated community,” she said.