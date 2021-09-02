Ballad Health treating more children for COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The number of local children hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to rise, prompting Ballad Health officials to redouble their calls for the public to get vaccinated and wear masks in public settings.
On Wednesday, 11 COVID-positive children were being treated in Niswonger Children’s Hospital — the most since the pandemic began — including six in the intensive care unit. The region racked up more new cases last week than any other time this year, and the region’s testing positivity rate is similarly climbing.
Dr. Myesa Emberesh, a pediatric oncologist/hematologist with the Niswonger Children’s Hospital’s St. Jude Tri-Cities Affiliate Clinic, addressed the issue Wednesday during Ballad’s weekly media briefing.
“We are terrified. The past few weeks have brought tragedy we hoped we would never have to see, and it appears this is only the beginning,” Emberesh said. “Last week, my own child was sick, and one of my first thoughts was, will the hospital have room for us if we need it? The numbers we are seeing … are terrifying. … If our children’s hospital is full with COVID-19 patients, what does that mean for other children who need emergency care?”
This past week, 28% of COVID cases diagnosed by Ballad Health were under the age of 18.
During the past 14 days, 3,271 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed among children ages 5-18 across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Sullivan County has 798, Washington County has 523, Green County has 450, Hamblen County has 424, and Carter County has 329.
Ballad Health Census: Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2021
|Date
|Inpatients
|ICU
|Ventilators
|Pediatric
|Aug. 26
|289
|73
|50
|9
|Aug. 27
|295
|74
|52
|8
|Aug. 30
|311
|73
|52
|10
|Aug. 31
|313
|74
|54
|10
|Sept. 1
|331
|77
|48
|11
The vast majority haven’t required hospitalization, but a growing number have.
“These children are getting sick because we are allowing this virus to spread, and the more it spreads, the more it mutates,” she said. “Unfortunately, we had the first immunocompromised child with COVID-19 in my clinic last week, and we fear more will come. Many of these children are younger than 12 and do not qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine.
“They are the most vulnerable people in our region. I don’t want to see COVID-19 rip through the bodies of these kids with cancer. I don’t want to see them gasping for breath or managing long-haul symptoms on top of their adverse events from chemotherapy. But every day, we see ourselves inch closer to that reality. I understand that no child wants to wear a mask. No adult does either,” Emberesh said. “But the delta variant is hitting kids more, and it’s hitting them harder. And this virus has the potential to be devastating for these children who I work with every day.”
She urged people to get vaccinated and to wear masks in public.
“The best thing we can do to protect them is to get vaccinated and wear masks. So let us all work together, protect our children and surround them with a vaccinated community,” she said.
Census climbing, average age dropping
Ballad Health’s inpatient census grew by 50 over the past seven days, with 331 people being treated in its hospitals Wednesday, including a record 77 in intensive care units and 48 on ventilators. The overwhelming majority are unvaccinated, including 310 of the 331, or 93.6%, of total inpatients, 96% of ICU patients — 74 of 77 — and all but one of patients on ventilators are unvaccinated.
Wednesday marked the highest number of inpatients since Jan. 12 and just 30 short of the system’s single-day record. There have been 49 COVID deaths in the past seven days.
The average age of those with the virus continues to drop. More than half of the inpatients are between the ages of 40 and 69, with the average age of unvaccinated 58.2 and average age of vaccinated 69.7 years.
Another 280 COVID-positive patients are being treated and monitored at home through Ballad’s Safer at Home program. That represents a total of 611 patients systemwide, and those numbers are expected to continue climbing, according to Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton.
“It looks like we’re on track for exceeding 400 patients next week if the trajectory continues as it is,” Deaton said. “Last week, we saw 5,661 new cases; that is about a 12% increase week over week. … That’s a little bit of slowing compared to the previous week, but this is the highest number of cases we’ve had this year in one week.”
The system’s single day record for COVID inpatients is 361 on Jan. 5, and Deaton predicted that number will be eclipsed in the coming days.
“We saw a pretty big jump in positivity rate this past week. At 20%, we are higher than the average for Tennessee at 18.3% and double Virginia, which is 10%,” Deaton said.
Regional case roundup
COVID Cases: Northeast Tennessee (Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2021)
|Location
|New Cases
|Carter
|472
|Cocke
|274
|Greene
|642
|Hamblen
|518
|Hawkins
|383
|Johnson
|112
|Sullivan
|1,057
|Unicoi
|167
|Washington
|778
|Total
|4,473
New cases in Northeast Tennessee rose 22.2%, from 3,600 to over 4,440, including 1,057 new cases in Sullivan County and 778 new cases in Washington County. Sullivan has averaged adding almost 160 new cases per day over the past 14 days, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Sullivan’s testing positivity was at 19.7% Wednesday while Carter County was 29.3% and Washington County was 22%, state health figures show.
New cases in Southwest Virginia rose 37.9% in a single week, from 903 to 1,246, from last Thursday through Wednesday, Sept. 1, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Washington County reported more than 200 new cases, five other counties each reported more than 100 new cases, and there were significant increases in Buchanan and Dickenson counties.
On Wednesday, the Mount Rogers Health District reported 15.8% testing positivity, higher than the 12% in Cumberland Plateau and 9.9% in LENOWISCO.
COVID Cases: Southwest Virginia (Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2021)
|Location
|New Cases
|Bristol
|53
|Buchanan
|132
|Dickenson
|61
|Lee
|92
|Norton
|5
|Russell
|158
|Scott
|84
|Smyth
|82
|Tazewell
|155
|Washington
|207
|Wise
|106
|Wythe
|111
|Total
|1,246
This region registered 18,591 new cases during August, including more than 14,500 in 10 Northeast Tennessee counties and over 4,000 in the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia. That’s about 41% of all of the region’s cases since March 1. The region racked up more than 5,700 new cases over the past seven days.
Staffing shortages
Even as its patient numbers rise, Ballad Health continues coping with a significant shortage of nurses. That is the main reason they temporarily halted elective and non-emergency procedures, but they continue to rely on contract labor nurses from other areas, shifting personnel between hospitals and the National Guard, which presently has 20 members assisting at Johnson City Medical Center. Deaton said Ballad has requested and is waiting to hear about additional National Guard personnel for Bristol Regional Medical Center and Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport.
On Wednesday, Ballad employed about 300 nurses from other areas.
“We have over 1,200 patients across the system — that’s not just COVID — that’s the highest it’s ever been. We continue to recruit, look for more staff. As we see sicker patients, we have to evaluate how we go about the nursing teams. We have to support our front-line team,” Deaton said.
They are looking at team nursing plans and other ways to treat larger numbers.
“We could set up areas where it’s more like a ward situation, versus individual rooms, with a number of patients in one large area, and that expands your ability to care for more patients. It’s not ideal, obviously, because there would be a new degree of difficulty caring for patients at that point,” Deaton said. “But there are limits to everything.”
Asked about the system’s scarce resources plan to allocate care, Deaton said they aren’t at a point to implement it yet, but they continue monitoring cases, admissions, trends and their ability to treat patients.
