Ballad Health to cease providing COVID vaccine in Tennessee

After today, Ballad Health will no longer provide COVID-19 vaccines for the public in Tennessee, the health system announced Thursday.
The company’s community vaccination centers in Kingsport and Bristol will cease giving first doses of the vaccine Saturday while its center in Johnson City will provide its final first dose today, Ballad Health said in a news release.
The company said changes in policy related to allocation and distribution of vaccines by the Tennessee Department of Health is resulting in the changes.
All three Tennessee centers, which began providing vaccines earlier this month, will still provide second-dose vaccines to everyone who received their first shot, Ballad said. After the second-dose administration is complete, the Kingsport and Bristol centers will cease operation, according to the release. The future of the Johnson City location will be evaluated, pending future first-dose vaccine allocations from the Tennessee Department of Health, it states.
The current vaccines being distributed across the country require two doses.
Ballad’s community vaccination centers in Virginia, which are in Abingdon and Norton, will continue operations as normal, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health and the Mount Rogers, Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO health districts, the health system said.
Ballad Health has provided more than 27,600 doses in Northeast Tennessee, amounting to more than 59% of the 46,275 vaccinations provided in those counties as of Monday, the release states. Ballad Health has provided more than 6,663 doses in its Virginia counties.
Ballad Health said the Tennessee Department of Health recently made a policy decision to shift distribution away from hospitals, reducing supplies to Ballad Health.
Local health departments will continue to distribute vaccines, although the state notes that some local counties have limited or no vaccines.
Ballad continues to work with local health departments and health districts to assist with vaccines, according to the release. Some team members will be reallocated to help the Sullivan County Health Department distribute vaccines at Bristol Motor Speedway, the release states.
Ballad also continues to test individuals for the virus.