Ballad Health to cease providing COVID vaccine in Tennessee

After today, Ballad Health will no longer provide COVID-19 vaccines for the public in Tennessee, the health system announced Thursday.

The company’s community vaccination centers in Kingsport and Bristol will cease giving first doses of the vaccine Saturday while its center in Johnson City will provide its final first dose today, Ballad Health said in a news release.

The company said changes in policy related to allocation and distribution of vaccines by the Tennessee Department of Health is resulting in the changes.

All three Tennessee centers, which began providing vaccines earlier this month, will still provide second-dose vaccines to everyone who received their first shot, Ballad said. After the second-dose administration is complete, the Kingsport and Bristol centers will cease operation, according to the release. The future of the Johnson City location will be evaluated, pending future first-dose vaccine allocations from the Tennessee Department of Health, it states.

The current vaccines being distributed across the country require two doses.