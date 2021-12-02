Ballad Health suspends worker vaccine mandate

At the time it was issued Nov. 11, Ballad’s policy would have impacted about a third of Ballad’s 15,000-member workforce, and the system had begun initiatives to encourage and educate the unvaccinated to get the shot.

Levine previously said he is unaware of any case of a patient contracting COVID-19 from exposure to an infected Ballad employee, since workers in front-line roles are required to wear masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment for the safety of workers and patients.

“We continue to urge you to consider the vaccination, particularly if you are at higher risk of serious illness,” he wrote. “The number of hospitalizations is increasing and we continue to see that the overwhelming majority of people who are dying or suffering significantly, are not vaccinated. It is clear the vaccination does not prevent the spread of the virus, although it may slow it down. The evidence strongly shows that those who are vaccinated, and who get the virus, largely do not wind up being hospitalized or seriously ill.”