Ballad Health suspends worker vaccine mandate

Ballad Health System on Wednesday suspended the requirement that its health care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19 after a federal judge issued a nationwide injunction.
Ballad announced Nov. 11 it would comply with an edict from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and require that its unvaccinated workers receive the first shot by Dec. 5, with some exceptions.
On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty in Louisiana issued a temporary order enjoining CMS from enforcing its mandate, pending the resolution of the case. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry filed the action, which was joined by 13 other states.
A Missouri judge issued a similar injunction in a separate lawsuit Monday, but it only applied to the 10 states involved in that action.
On Wednesday, Ballad Chairman and CEO Alan Levine issued a memo suspending Ballad’s requirement, at least temporarily.
“As a result of all this, Ballad Health is suspending the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy implemented and first communicated to you November 11,” Levine wrote in the memo. “This suspension is pending the ultimate outcome of the litigation. The Dec. 5 deadline for receiving your first shot is therefore suspended. As always, Ballad Health seeks to comply with properly promulgated rules and laws and will act accordingly in such cases.”
The federal lawsuit argued the vaccine mandate was beyond the scope of power of the federal agency and the Biden administration.
At the time it was issued Nov. 11, Ballad’s policy would have impacted about a third of Ballad’s 15,000-member workforce, and the system had begun initiatives to encourage and educate the unvaccinated to get the shot.
Levine previously said he is unaware of any case of a patient contracting COVID-19 from exposure to an infected Ballad employee, since workers in front-line roles are required to wear masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment for the safety of workers and patients.
In the memo, Levine urged employees to get vaccinated.
“We continue to urge you to consider the vaccination, particularly if you are at higher risk of serious illness,” he wrote. “The number of hospitalizations is increasing and we continue to see that the overwhelming majority of people who are dying or suffering significantly, are not vaccinated. It is clear the vaccination does not prevent the spread of the virus, although it may slow it down. The evidence strongly shows that those who are vaccinated, and who get the virus, largely do not wind up being hospitalized or seriously ill.”
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127