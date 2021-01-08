Ballad Health: Region's testing percentage sets another record

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — This region’s COVID-19 testing positivity rate continues smashing records through the first week of 2021, according to Ballad Health.

The region’s seven-day positivity rate reached 32.8% Thursday, breaking the previous record of 32.2%, set Wednesday across Ballad Health’s 21-county service area. That means about one in three people who underwent testing during the past seven days were positive for the novel coronavirus.

Rates above 30% are among the highest in either Tennessee or Virginia and among the highest in the U.S. Six states have rates above 30%, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine and Becker’s Hospital Review — independent sites that chart COVID-19 information.

The regional rate has remained above 30% for six straight days and eight of the past 10. A rate less than 5% is needed to slow spread of the disease, system officials said.

That translates into record numbers of patients being treated by area hospitals.

Ballad reported 350 COVID-19 inpatients on Thursday, marking 11 consecutive days — and 25 out of the past 28 days — with 300 or more patients in its hospitals. The system is also treating about 370 COVID patients with less severe symptoms at home using telehealth through its Safe at Home program.