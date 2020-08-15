Ballad forecasts operating losses in coming year

BRISTOL, Va. — Ballad Health expects to lose money during the current fiscal year due to COVID-19 and other external factors, Chairman and CEO Alan Levine said Friday.

Earlier this week, the regional health care system announced its net operating income for the previous fiscal year was down 48% compared to the previous year after elective procedures were stopped, some urgent care and diagnostic centers were temporarily closed, and access was limited to and fewer visited the emergency departments and used other services due to the pandemic.

That would have been a net loss except for receiving $82.5 million in federal CARES Act funding.

Elective procedures are again occurring and most facilities have reopened, but patient volumes remain below pre-pandemic levels.

“There is a lot of volatility in volume because of changing consumer behaviors and unpredictability,” Levine said during a session with area news media. “If you have a surge of cases like we’ve had, that affects whether people will come to the hospital or go to their doctors. That’s had a big impact on us. Without the federal funding this year, we would have had a sizable operating loss, and we think those dynamics continue into this current fiscal year that started July 1. It’s likely we’ll experience another operating loss in the coming year.”

This is being compounded by cuts to federal programs intended to support safety net systems and the combination represents “dangerous headwinds” for a system like Ballad, where 16% of its patients have commercial insurance compared to 55% on Medicare and 13% on Medicaid.