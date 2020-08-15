Ballad forecasts operating losses in coming year

BRISTOL, Va. — Ballad Health expects to lose money during the current fiscal year due to COVID-19 and other external factors, Chairman and CEO Alan Levine said Friday.
Earlier this week, the regional health care system announced its net operating income for the previous fiscal year was down 48% compared to the previous year after elective procedures were stopped, some urgent care and diagnostic centers were temporarily closed, and access was limited to and fewer visited the emergency departments and used other services due to the pandemic.
That would have been a net loss except for receiving $82.5 million in federal CARES Act funding.
Elective procedures are again occurring and most facilities have reopened, but patient volumes remain below pre-pandemic levels.
“There is a lot of volatility in volume because of changing consumer behaviors and unpredictability,” Levine said during a session with area news media. “If you have a surge of cases like we’ve had, that affects whether people will come to the hospital or go to their doctors. That’s had a big impact on us. Without the federal funding this year, we would have had a sizable operating loss, and we think those dynamics continue into this current fiscal year that started July 1. It’s likely we’ll experience another operating loss in the coming year.”
This is being compounded by cuts to federal programs intended to support safety net systems and the combination represents “dangerous headwinds” for a system like Ballad, where 16% of its patients have commercial insurance compared to 55% on Medicare and 13% on Medicaid.
“Ballad Health lost about $100 million of cash flow [in fiscal 2019-20], which we predicted back in March would happen. We experienced an operating loss of close to $40 million. That is serious to us,” Levine said. “It is indicative of what rural health systems across the country are facing but we’re rolling up our sleeves and focused on taking good care of people. We’ll get through this, we’ll figure out what the new normal is going to look like and we’ll emerge from it very strong.”
As part of its April cost-cutting, Ballad temporarily furloughed about 1,300 employees. All but 300 have returned to work. Asked if the forecast losses might prompt additional furloughs or even layoffs, Levine declined to “speculate,” but he expressed support for employees whose salaries, wages and benefits represent 52% of the Ballad’s net expenses.
“It’s better for the long-term success of the region, perhaps, for Ballad to lose a little bit more money now but continue to invest in our people and wait until we have more certainty as to what the future is going to look like before we make any decisions that can cause harm to the region,” he said. “Rather than look at the operating losses and make extreme decisions that can really hurt people, I think our position is we’d rather have the losses in the near term and stand by our people as much as possible.”
Levine called Ballad employees “heroes” who are passing once unthinkable tests “with flying colors” but added that they are “stressed out.” He said merit pay increases currently remain in the budget for January.
Many unknowns lie ahead, he said, including whether the federal government might provide additional support to health care systems.
“Places like Holston Valley, Johnson City Medical Center, Bristol, Greeneville, those hospitals deserve a close look. … If you look at our region, most of the COVID cases are being treated in those hospitals and most of the impact from the lost volumes occurred in those hospitals,” Levine said.
This week, Ballad treated up to 122 COVID patients in its hospitals, compared to more than 90 every day last week, averaging more than 20 per day in intensive care units.
The system has spent more than $14 million in expanded lab capacity, supplies, staffing, ventilators and other costs treating COVID-positive cases and they hope to recoup that money.
“As a not-for-profit health system, we are eligible to seek reimbursement from FEMA and we are taking all the appropriate steps to do that,” he said.
