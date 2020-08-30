Ballad finds success using plasma as part of Mayo research

Ballad Health doctors have experienced positive results treating more than 270 COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma as part of a research project with the Mayo Clinic.
Last Monday, the Federal Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for investigational convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients.
In April, Ballad began participating in the Mayo Clinic’s nationwide study, which treats COVID-19 patients with plasma donated by people who have recovered from the novel coronavirus. The plasma contains antibodies that help fight the disease.
“Based on the scientific evidence that has become available, the FDA concluded that the plasma may be effective in treating COVID-19 patients,” Lisa Smithgall, Ballad’s chief nursing executive, said. “And that the potential benefits of the product outweigh any unknown or potential use of the product.”
That was welcome news for the local system, which has been treating patients for about five months.
“Because Ballad Health is part of this Mayo Clinic study, we’ve been able to treat our cases with this plasma since April,” Smithgall said. “For patients who have moderate COVID-19 symptoms, convalescent plasma has been shown to keep them from developing those more life-threatening complications. … We have patients who told us they feel that plasma treatment saved their life.”
More than 400 units of plasma have been donated at Marsh Regional Blood Center locations since April.
The treatment isn’t for all patients, Smithgall said, but is typically ordered to treat more serious cases.
“Usually, you use convalescent plasma when the patient has moderate symptoms; when the patient is pretty sick,” she said. “Usually, what we’re trying to avoid is the patient ending up on a ventilator in the intensive care unit. Someone who comes in who has been identified and a little bit of illness, they may or may not be a candidate. It’s totally up to the physician based on how they assess the patient and the status of the patient.”
In response to a reporter’s question, Smithgall said even with an “unlimited supply,” it is unlikely plasma would be given to every patient because there are potential risks.
“You wait until certain criteria exist and then it’s the physician’s assessment of the acuity of the patient,” she said.
Ballad President and CEO Alan Levine said the health system’s intent early on in the pandemic was to be part of a credible, national study and the local system was among the first to join the Mayo study.
“If you recall there was this constantly changing orchestra of what works, what doesn’t work,” Levine said. “When you’re a physician and dealing with a sick patient, you want facts and you want data and you want it to be unassailable data.
“Ballad Health has a very robust research enterprise led by Dr. Chris Metzger and he came to us very early with the idea of joining the Mayo study because he saw that as the most credible way of approaching this,” Levine said. “As you watch all the discussion that has taken place over the last week or two, the one thing everybody agrees on is that the Mayo Clinic study is the one credible study that is out there that everybody wants to keep going.”
Ballad plans to encourage Mayo to post results of the study once there are “good, credible, peer-reviewed results,” Levine said.
Over the last week, Ballad treated an average of 96 COVID-19 patients per day in its hospitals, including more than 22 per day in ICUs with an average of more than 16 of them on ventilators.
There have been 32 deaths across Ballad’s Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia service area over the past seven days, but the number of active cases appears to be leveling off, Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said.
Smithgall also made a plea for additional plasma donations.
“If you have recovered from COVID-19, we ask that you please come forward and contact Marsh Regional Blood Center to donate convalescent plasma,” Smithgall said. “One donation can make a huge difference for a local COVID-19 patient and could save their life. Marsh Regional Blood Center offers free antibody testing for all blood and plasma donors and we’re able to better study the pandemic spread in our region as a result.”
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.