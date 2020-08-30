Ballad finds success using plasma as part of Mayo research

Ballad Health doctors have experienced positive results treating more than 270 COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma as part of a research project with the Mayo Clinic.

Last Monday, the Federal Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for investigational convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients.

In April, Ballad began participating in the Mayo Clinic’s nationwide study, which treats COVID-19 patients with plasma donated by people who have recovered from the novel coronavirus. The plasma contains antibodies that help fight the disease.

“Based on the scientific evidence that has become available, the FDA concluded that the plasma may be effective in treating COVID-19 patients,” Lisa Smithgall, Ballad’s chief nursing executive, said. “And that the potential benefits of the product outweigh any unknown or potential use of the product.”

That was welcome news for the local system, which has been treating patients for about five months.

“Because Ballad Health is part of this Mayo Clinic study, we’ve been able to treat our cases with this plasma since April,” Smithgall said. “For patients who have moderate COVID-19 symptoms, convalescent plasma has been shown to keep them from developing those more life-threatening complications. … We have patients who told us they feel that plasma treatment saved their life.”

More than 400 units of plasma have been donated at Marsh Regional Blood Center locations since April.

The treatment isn’t for all patients, Smithgall said, but is typically ordered to treat more serious cases.