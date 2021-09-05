Ballad expands monoclonal antibody treatment

“Right now, outpatient monoclonal antibody treatments can be ordered by all primary care physicians. … You do not have to be a Ballad provider; it is available from any physician’s order,” Swift said. “This is available for all COVID-positive patients older than 12 who meet the criteria to receive the drug. At this time, we do not offer monoclonal antibodies for preventive care.”

Ballad Health treated 204 patients with the antibodies last week, a 78% increase from the week before and that number is expected to grow.

“We’ve seen this being very effective in keeping a lot of people out of the hospital, especially when we catch it early from a diagnosis standpoint. It can really keep people out of the hospital,” said Eric Deaton, Ballad’s chief operating officer. “This past week was the highest number of doses that we’ve administered at 204. If you go back to July 4, we gave eight doses of that therapy [that week]. That continues to grow week over week and is a very effective therapy.”

Ballad is now in talks with other health care providers to make the treatment more widely available, Deaton said.