Ballad expands monoclonal antibody treatment

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Growing numbers of area COVID-19 patients are getting relief from monoclonal antibodies and Ballad Health is working to expand how it offers the treatment.
Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful pathogens such as viruses, according to the Food and Drug Administration, which approved the use of two of them together last November for certain COVID-positive patients. They are designed to block the virus’ attachment and entry into human cells.
The treatment is not authorized for patients who are hospitalized or require oxygen therapy due to COVID-19.
“We’ve been giving monoclonal antibody infusions since they became available in December 2020, under an FDA Emergency Use Authorization — the same authorization currently in place for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines,” Jamie Swift, Ballad’s chief infection prevention officer, said during the health system’s media briefing last week.
Ballad has provided the antibody treatment to over 1,500 patients since December.
On Monday, Ballad will open an infusion center in Johnson City to take of more patients referred there by their doctor. The treatment will still be available at other Ballad and other health care facilities.
“Right now, outpatient monoclonal antibody treatments can be ordered by all primary care physicians. … You do not have to be a Ballad provider; it is available from any physician’s order,” Swift said. “This is available for all COVID-positive patients older than 12 who meet the criteria to receive the drug. At this time, we do not offer monoclonal antibodies for preventive care.”
Ballad Health treated 204 patients with the antibodies last week, a 78% increase from the week before and that number is expected to grow.
“We’ve seen this being very effective in keeping a lot of people out of the hospital, especially when we catch it early from a diagnosis standpoint. It can really keep people out of the hospital,” said Eric Deaton, Ballad’s chief operating officer. “This past week was the highest number of doses that we’ve administered at 204. If you go back to July 4, we gave eight doses of that therapy [that week]. That continues to grow week over week and is a very effective therapy.”
Ballad is now in talks with other health care providers to make the treatment more widely available, Deaton said.
“With this current surge, demand for the antibodies is increasing. We had a 78% increase in monoclonal antibody treatment week-over-week, and we expect that number to grow. Monoclonal antibodies are an incredibly promising treatment for COVID-19, especially if they’re administered early in their illness — so within the first 10 days of infection,” Swift said.
Asked about supply, Deaton said the current supply is “very good” and Ballad is proactively ordering additional doses.
