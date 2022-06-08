Ballad doctor performs complex vascular surgery viewed by thousands

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — On Wednesday morning, Dr. Chris Metzger performed vascular surgery on a 51-year-old woman at Holston Valley Medical Center — seemingly a normal day at the office, except it involved cutting-edge technology and was witnessed by thousands in the worldwide medical community.

Metzger, Ballad Health System’s chair for clinical research and director of the hospital’s catheterization and interventional labs, talked throughout the 25-minute procedure to help improve blood flow for a patient with diabetes and coronary disease who had already lost one toe, had gangrene set in on two others and could only walk short distances.

The procedure was the only demonstration site in the U.S. for the Leipzig Interventional Course held in Germany and was attended by about 5,000 clinicians.

“We did a live case transmission, which is a favored education opportunity for the major conferences where people learn how to do these,” Metzger said. “We take a complex case, do it live and transmit it to that audience. There are moderators and expert panelists from all over the world interacting with us, and the audience gets to watch the case unfold live. It’s a beautiful educational opportunity.”

Wednesday’s patient had severe disease in her aorta — the main artery that carries blood away from the heart to the rest of the body — which only allowed her to walk about 25 feet at a time. She had calcification around the aorta, which restricted the blood flow, Metzger said.

“We used some special balloons to treat the calcium and then put covered stints in the aorta and the iliac arteries that carry blood down to her legs and reconstructed those as the live case,” he said. “Most importantly, it will help her a lot. Now she has beautiful blood supply to her feet, so she’ll be able to walk normally. We hope the wound on her foot will now have better blood supply and be able to heal, in combination with good medical care and wound care.”

Metzger said he and his team are used to doing complex cases, but doing a live broadcast requires additional preparation and having the patient ready early enough to do the procedure without rushing.

The patient, who was conscious throughout the procedure, was “more than happy” to have it shown live to help others, he said.

Wednesday marked the sixth year that Metzger and the Holston Valley team have done a live procedure for the LINC event, and they’ve done about 150 live cases for a variety of medical organizations and events. This year, they plan to do live cases for eight major meetings both in the U.S. and internationally.

Metzger admits there is extra pressure.

“It’s how you handle it. It’s like a football player on game day. You channel it into good energy. You know you have a good team — and you’re prepared — it’s positive energy that goes forward,” Metzger said. “And you have true world experts who are giving you an opinion. Sometimes it helps you. You go through your own filter, but some of the ideas expressed by the experts can really help you during the conduct of the case.”

Cardiologist Dr. Herb Ladley, chief medical officer of Ballad Health’s Northwest market, said there was a time this case would have never been treated.

“The right leg has very heavy calcification. This is the sort of aorta that would be referred to as a hostile aorta — hostile to any surgeon or interventionalist. In years past, you would not go near this sort of thing. It turns into a ‘Humpty Dumpty’ sort of operation where you break it open, and you can’t put it back together again,” Ladley told an audience of about 30 in the hospital conference center.

The key, Ladley said, is using high-frequency ultrasound and high-pressure lithotripsy to deal with the calcium in the aorta — technology that is similar to methods now used to treat kidney stones.

“It’s significant for the patient. You have a patient who has had coronary disease for many, many years. There were some amazing things taking place — that blood flow was much, much better than when it began,” Ballad Health COO Eric Deaton said afterward. “It really is life-changing for the patient.

“Then all these physicians around the world are watching the procedure, which is cutting edge. … It’s impacting a person here locally, but it’s also impacting patients all around the world by being able to understand this technology and apply it to their own patients,” Deaton said.

This type of treatment has wide-ranging applications locally since so many people in this region suffer from diabetes, heart disease and hypertension and are smokers, Deaton said.

“We were chosen to that because of Dr. Metzger’s expertise, the expertise of the cath lab — there is no one else better in the world than right here in Kingsport. We work with stint manufacturers to do clinical trials here, so we were chosen because of that expertise,” Deaton said.

