Ballad defers all elective overnight procedures

“As we move forward, we will continue constantly monitoring and addressing the situation and doing everything possible to alleviate the effects of the pandemic in our region,” said Dr. Clay Runnels, Ballad Health’s chief physician executive. “Of course, the best options to contain the virus — wearing masks indoors, in large groups and, yes, in schools, and getting a COVID-19 vaccine if you’re 12 years of age or older — are out of our control and in the hands of our community members now. We urge them to be informed and make the right choices for themselves and those around them.”