Ballad defers all elective overnight procedures

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — An increase in COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia has prompted Ballad Health to defer all elective, non-emergent surgical cases requiring overnight patient stays as of Monday.
The decision to postpone these procedures follows several weeks of sustained COVID-19 increases, with infections rising 800% since July 4, according to a news release issued Thursday night. Ballad Health estimates that, based on the rate of growth experienced in hospitalizations, combined with projections of community spread and few meaningful mitigation efforts, inpatient hospitalization numbers could reach as high as 500. Already, the number of inpatients, who require significant resources, is putting a strain on available resources, the release states.
Hospitals across the Southeast are experiencing massive nurse staffing and resource shortages, combined with increases in preventable admissions due to COVID-19 infections, Ballad said in the release.
“This was not an easy decision to make; however, it is necessary to preserve manpower and hospital resources to address the COVID-19 pandemic … ” said Eric Deaton, Ballad Health’s chief operating officer and incident commander of its Corporate Emergency Operations Center.
“Just because these procedures are elective or non-emergent, it doesn’t mean they’re not needed. People who are waiting for these procedures are in pain, and their quality of life is being impacted. But we must address the most life-threatening conditions first, and right now, COVID-19 is posing a major threat to the lives of thousands of people in our region — even if it is now largely preventable with a vaccine.”
Postponed procedures will include low-acuity surgeries for healthy and unhealthy patients that require an overnight stay during recovery. These cases may include certain cardiac, orthopedic and other systemic surgery determined to be not-emergent.
The pause also includes procedures that have already been scheduled. Affected patients are currently being notified.
Additionally, Ballad Health will require all elective surgical patients whose procedures are still taking place to obtain a negative COVID-19 test before arriving at the hospital, including patients who have been fully vaccinated.
Along with input from medical staff, Ballad Health will reassess the pandemic’s spread daily and will make a decision about continuing the pause or resuming cases on a weekly basis, based upon staffing and resource capacity, the release states
“As we move forward, we will continue constantly monitoring and addressing the situation and doing everything possible to alleviate the effects of the pandemic in our region,” said Dr. Clay Runnels, Ballad Health’s chief physician executive. “Of course, the best options to contain the virus — wearing masks indoors, in large groups and, yes, in schools, and getting a COVID-19 vaccine if you’re 12 years of age or older — are out of our control and in the hands of our community members now. We urge them to be informed and make the right choices for themselves and those around them.”