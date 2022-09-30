Ballad: 'COVID long haul is real, we are here to help'

Thousands in this region continue coping with the effects of the SARS-CoV-2 virus months after their primary symptoms subsided but many aren’t seeking available treatment, according to providers at Ballad Health System’s Center for Post-COVID Care.

Ballad established the clinic in April 2021, just over a year into the pandemic, to treat a growing number of patients whose symptoms lingered. To date they have had more than 850 appointments.

Most who contract the virus experience symptoms for up to two weeks and then get better. But for about 33% of COVID patients, it has been a nightmare of months to more than a year of symptoms ranging from extreme fatigue, shortness of breath and brain “fog” to joint pain, heart issues and extremely high blood pressures.

Many are likely going untreated or may not recognize their malady is related to COVID-19, according to Dr. Paul Jett, who oversees the program.

“Conservative estimates, there should be way over 50,000 people in our Ballad footprint that are dealing with these types of problems. We know they’re not all coming forward nor can we handle them all at once but we’d like to create a dialogue that this is legitimate,” Jett told the Bristol Herald Courier. “It is real and there is a lot of research being dedicated to this.”

Since March more than 53,000 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Since the pandemic began in March 2020 that total is more than 320,000. Nearly 5,000 area residents have died from COVID-19 and complications from the virus.

Throughout the pandemic, health care providers have dealt with considerable misinformation regarding the virus and its impacts.

“There was so much consternation and politicizing about the virus itself, especially in our region. Now, even this -- it’s something you can’t see, you can’t feel, you can’t really measure with a test. How do you quantify that? How do people legitimize that in their own brain? There is a place for these folks to get evaluated,” Jett said.

Established in an office complex near the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center in Kingsport, the long COVID clinic is relocating to the Indian Path Community Hospital campus.

In February, Becker’s Hospital Review reported 66 such clinics had been established across the U.S., with most in larger cities and affiliated with large, research hospitals.

However a website called Survivor Corps shows many more, including six in both Virginia and Tennessee.

“Our organization continues to provide resources for this initiative,” Jett said. “That’s important because there is a sense this virus is dying down when actually it’s just simmering along. “We’re continuing to get waves. It’s less on people’s minds and there is fatigue with the whole thing, which is well-founded.”

Thus far about 75% of the center’s patients are female. About half live in the Tri-Cities, 25% are from Southwest Virginia and 25% are from rural East Tennessee or other areas, including east Kentucky and western North Carolina.

The largest age group is between 46 and 60 years old.

One surprising trend, Jett said, is that most of the long haulers didn’t experience severe symptoms when they initially contracted the virus.

“The majority of these [long haulers] didn’t have a significant experience with COVID. Between 60% and 80% of the people had a mild encounter with the acute illness. Only about 5% had a serious hospitalization and really went through the ringer with it,” Jett said. “You might think if you had a really bad experience with it you’re more likely to have these symptoms but that’s not really the case at all.”

Jett called the virus simultaneously “fascinating” yet “maddening” because it impacts individuals so differently making treatment that much more difficult.

On The Front Lines

Pammela Poore is a nurse practitioner at Ballad’s Center for Post-COVID Care. For more than 20 years before she became a nurse practitioner, Poore worked as registered nurse in some of health care’s most daunting arenas – intensive care, oncology, hospice and cardiology. She’s witnessed a lot but treating long haulers presents some unique challenges.

“A lot of people have all these long COVID symptoms and don’t know what to do about it,” she said. “The people that come to us are usually really having a problem. Primary care providers, for the most part, are already handling their general issues, and a lot of them don’t know what to do with the COVID.

“Patients just don’t know what to do. They’re having shortness of breath, headaches, joint pain, definitely fatigue, blood pressures out of control, heart palpitations, and autonomic dysfunction. They’re either having difficulty tasting and smelling or they’ve totally lost their taste and smell. And we see a lot of anxiety and depression. If somebody had anxiety and depression before, with post-COVID long haulers, it’s usually worsened,” she said.

Others who have suffered hypertension before contracting COVID-19 emerge with blood pressure that can shift from very high to very low, Poore said.

“It’s throwing primary care providers for a loop because they have them stabilized and all of a sudden it’s not anymore,” she said. “A lot of people are dealing with heart palpitations and that goes along with shortness of breath. Some patients we’re referring to cardiologists because their heart rate is out of control. I’ve seen patients get up to 180 [bpm]. It varies with every different patient.”

Patients come to the clinic through referrals or by calling and going through a screening process.

“COVID is an individual thing and it affects people on an individual basis,” Poore said. “The most important thing to me is, when patients come in, I listen to what they’re saying and they’re thankful somebody will listen and believes them. A lot people think you had COVID and now it’s over so you need to get back on track to a regular life and some of these people just can’t.”

The clinic often refers patients to specialists to rule out underlying disease while also keeping their primary care doctors in the loop.

The American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation has established guidelines for treating a majority of long COVID patients.

“It’s very challenging,” she said. “We have people who are unable to go back to work. I have one patient who has a six-figure job, but he can’t remember how to do his job so he can’t go back to work. That’s a life-changing event.”

Another factor, she said, is many in our region simply shun going to the doctor and are suffering unnecessarily.

“We have a lot of rural people in our area that never go to the doctor anyway and they’re just living with it,” she said. “There are more people out there that need this kind of care, but they just don’t ever go to the doctor.”

A majority of the clinic’s patients have gotten better.

“For the most part about two-thirds of the people are getting better but -- for a lot of the patients -- it takes from six to 18 months for them to start turning the corner on some of their symptoms,” Poore said. “They think their life is never going to get back to normal. They’re crying. They’re upset. Their anxiety and depression is through the roof because life is just not like it was. Then one day they start feeling better and the symptoms start going away.”

Poore is optimistic that once the new, larger clinic opens more people will access their services.

“People are desperate. They know something is wrong,” Poore said. “COVID long haul is real. We’re here to help. We do the best we can and try to get people as healthy as possible. We have a lot to learn, but we all can learn together and handle this the best that we can.”

