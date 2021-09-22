Ballad: COVID deaths rising across the region

Area deaths due to COVID-19 rose this week, while Ballad Health System’s COVID-19 inpatient census declined.
There have been 66 deaths across Ballad’s Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia service area in the past seven days, an average of almost 10 deaths per day. There were 49 deaths the week before.
Since July 28, this latest COVID-19 surge has claimed 301 residents of this region, an average of 5.4 daily. There have been 163 area deaths thus far in September, an average of 7.4 daily.
“The flattening of inpatient cases we’re seeing right now is, unfortunately, created in part by a lot of people dying,” according to a written statement from Ballad Health. “Unfortunately, this week, we’ve had to utilize the morgue trailer at Johnson City Medical Center due to the high number of deaths from COVID-19, having 20 deaths there last weekend alone.”
The system canceled its regular media briefing, but said the weekly briefings would resume Sept. 29.
Deaths are considered a “lagging indicator,” health officials previously said, typically occurring from one to three weeks after a patient is initially diagnosed with the disease.
COVID deaths accounted for a third of all deaths in Ballad facilities through the first half of September, up from one in four deaths in August.
The hospital system reported treating 371 inpatients Wednesday, according to its daily scorecard, down from 396 just one week ago. Ballad is also treating another 215 COVID patients through its Safer at Home telehealth monitoring program. Wednesday’s totals represent the fewest number of COVID patients Ballad has treated since Labor Day weekend. This week, they reported a record of 87 new referrals to its Safer at Home program.
“Although today’s data does not show the steep increases that we’ve seen in recent weeks, the numbers still aren’t good,” according to the statement. “It will likely be several weeks before we see any meaningful decrease in inpatient numbers.”
More than half its current COVID inpatients — 58% — are between the ages of 40 and 69.
Ballad exceeded 300 inpatients at the end of August and has since remained above that level, treating 413 inpatients on Sept. 8 — a one-day record.
They reported three pediatric patients at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.
Most patients unvaccinated
Vaccination status remains the primary common denominator for those hospitalized as 93% — 343 of Wednesday’s 371 inpatients — were not vaccinated compared to 28 who were vaccinated.
The rates are much higher among the sickest patients. Of the 105 ICU patients, 101 weren’t vaccinated and 86 of 87 patients on ventilators had not been vaccinated, according to the Ballad scorecard.
“We continue to see a grim pattern that the majority of our COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated individuals. Ballad Health maintains that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective in preventing major illness and hospitalization,” according to a separate statement.
Presently 41% of residents of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. By contrast, 59.6% of all Virginia residents, 44% of Tennessee residents and 55% of all Americans are fully vaccinated against the virus.
Less than 50% of this region remains partially vaccinated against the virus compared to about 52% of all Tennesseans, 67% of all Virginians and 65% of all U.S. residents.
Six of 10 Northeast Tennessee counties and four in Southwest Virginia were below that 41% fully vaccinated average, while seven Tennessee counties and eight in Virginia were below the 50% figure for partially vaccinated.
In addition to urging residents to take the vaccine, Ballad also voiced support for the likely approval for younger children to become vaccinated.
“While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not yet approved emergency use authorization for children under the age of 12, we could see that take place within the next month or two. We strongly encourage parents to begin talking to their children’s pediatricians about the COVID-19 vaccine now,” according to the statement.
Testing rate remains high
The region’s seven-day average testing positivity remains high at 21.9%, meaning more than one in five people tested are positive for COVID-19. The average reflects high levels of community spread.
In Southwest Virginia, testing positivity ranged from 6.2% in Wise County to 22.4% in Buchanan County with most localities between 15% and 19%. Bristol, Virginia was at 15.4%, and Washington County was 15.5%, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
New cases declined 10% this week compared to the previous seven days, from 1,747 last week to 1,561 during the past 10 days across the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia.
Most Northeast Tennessee counties were above 20% testing positivity with Carter County at 26.4%, Washington County at 22.1% and Sullivan County at 19.6%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC