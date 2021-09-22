Ballad: COVID deaths rising across the region

“We continue to see a grim pattern that the majority of our COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated individuals. Ballad Health maintains that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective in preventing major illness and hospitalization,” according to a separate statement.

Presently 41% of residents of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. By contrast, 59.6% of all Virginia residents, 44% of Tennessee residents and 55% of all Americans are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Less than 50% of this region remains partially vaccinated against the virus compared to about 52% of all Tennesseans, 67% of all Virginians and 65% of all U.S. residents.

Six of 10 Northeast Tennessee counties and four in Southwest Virginia were below that 41% fully vaccinated average, while seven Tennessee counties and eight in Virginia were below the 50% figure for partially vaccinated.

In addition to urging residents to take the vaccine, Ballad also voiced support for the likely approval for younger children to become vaccinated.