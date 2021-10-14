Ballad: COVID cases trending downward, but deaths remain high

In Southwest Virginia, Wythe County was the region’s hotspot at 22.5% positivity, followed by Norton at 17.6%, Russell County at 16.7% and Smyth at 16.5%. The city of Bristol remained just above 10% for the second straight week, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

In Northeast Tennessee, Green County was at 17.3%, Carter County was at 15.9% and Hancock was at 18.4%, but with a low testing rate. Sullivan County’s seven-day rate was 12.6%, down sharply from its 17.5% rate a week ago, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Virus cycle

Asked why the virus appears to be cooling after successive months of increased cases and hospitalizations, Vashist said experts are uncertain.

“I think nobody knows for sure, but as we have seen throughout this these variants typically run a cycle of about two months. At that point, either of two things happen — either there will be another variant strain that takes over or [we develop] a level of herd immunity to that particular variant strain. Each variant strain that comes along will be a little more infectious, more severe than the previous one so the level of herd immunity has to keep on going up for us to keep pace,” Vashist said.