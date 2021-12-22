Ballad: COVID cases, hospitalizations decline, deaths up

The rates of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations declined this week for the first time in more than a month, but the number of ICU patients and deaths continues to rise.
Ballad Health System reported 234 COVID-positive inpatients on Wednesday, compared to 240 last Friday and 245 last Wednesday. Ballad treated an average 245 COVID patients per day last week compared to 237 per day this week, a 3% decline week over week.
That corresponds with the lower side of Ballad’s predictive modeling, which forecast between 215 and 306 inpatients the week of Christmas, with a median of 260.
On Wednesday, Ballad treated 72 COVID patients in the intensive care units of its hospitals, the most in a single day since Oct. 7, with 61 of them on ventilators — the most in a single day since Oct. 1 when the delta variant-fueled summer/fall surge showed signs of slowing.
Ballad reports 91% of all COVID patients this week and 93% of all ICU COVID patients are unvaccinated.
One year ago on Christmas Eve, Ballad was in the throes of a deadly surge, but the current numbers aren’t all that different. On Dec. 24, 2020, Ballad treated 275 inpatients, including 62 in ICUs and 41 on ventilators. By the end of that week, however, the patient count had swollen to 330 with 74 in ICUs.
While hospitalizations declined slightly, deaths are again rising. Seventy-three area residents died of COVID-19 complications during the past seven days — an average of 10.4 per day — while 198 have died so far in December, an average of nine per day.
More than 2,300 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed across the region during the past seven days, a 22% decline compared to nearly 3,000 new cases diagnosed during the second week of December.
Nearly 1,500 new cases were diagnosed across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties in the past seven days, led by Sullivan County with more than 400 and Washington County with more than 350, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Both of those totals are well below new cases reported over the previous two weeks.
Ballad reported two pediatric patients at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, down from six last week. That is only a fraction of the 574 new cases among school age children in 10 Northeast Tennessee counties reported during the past two weeks. Nearly 200 new pediatric cases were reported in Washington County, 136 in Sullivan and 47 in Hamblen, according to TDH.
The region’s seven-day testing positivity rate declined to 13.6%, compared to 15.8% one week ago. In Northeast Tennessee, the positivity rate ranges from 8.5% in Hawkins County to nearly 20% in Hancock County. Sullivan County’s rate was 14.1%. Half of the 10 counties rank above that average,.
There are more than 3,100 active COVID cases in Northeast Tennessee, paced by more than 900 in Sullivan, over 800 in Washington and more than 300 in Greene County.
The 852 new cases diagnosed across the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia represent an 18% decline from last week’s total of more than 1,000, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Washington County reported the most new cases in Southwest Virginia over the past week with 190, a 20% decline compared to the previous two weeks. Tazewell County had 137 new cases and Wise County 108.
Three Southwest localities have seven-day testing positivity averages above the regional average, including Washington County at 18%, Norton at 18.3% and the city of Norton at 18.3%.
The region’s vaccination rate continues to trail both state and national averages, with 46.8% of area residents fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. That compares to about 51% of all Tennesseans, 67% of all Virginians and 61% of all Americans are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
