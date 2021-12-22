Ballad: COVID cases, hospitalizations decline, deaths up

While hospitalizations declined slightly, deaths are again rising. Seventy-three area residents died of COVID-19 complications during the past seven days — an average of 10.4 per day — while 198 have died so far in December, an average of nine per day.

More than 2,300 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed across the region during the past seven days, a 22% decline compared to nearly 3,000 new cases diagnosed during the second week of December.

Nearly 1,500 new cases were diagnosed across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties in the past seven days, led by Sullivan County with more than 400 and Washington County with more than 350, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Both of those totals are well below new cases reported over the previous two weeks.

Ballad reported two pediatric patients at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, down from six last week. That is only a fraction of the 574 new cases among school age children in 10 Northeast Tennessee counties reported during the past two weeks. Nearly 200 new pediatric cases were reported in Washington County, 136 in Sullivan and 47 in Hamblen, according to TDH.