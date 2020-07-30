Ballad concerned as cases continue rising

Ballad Health is actively trying to hire more nurses and other care providers in the wake of a steady upward spiral of COVID-19 patients in its hospitals.

About 100 patients were being treated in Ballad facilities Wednesday and those numbers could continue swelling in the weeks ahead, Chief Operating Officer/Incident Commander Eric Deaton said during the system’s weekly news briefing about the virus.

“We remain seriously concerned about the continued increase of COVID-19 patients across our region,” Deaton said. “We continue seeing a very high upward trend.”

Ninety patients with COVID-19 were being treated Wednesday in Ballad hospitals and another 14 had COVID-like symptoms and were awaiting test results. Of those, 23 were in intensive care units and 17 of them were on ventilators, Deaton said.

Ballad treated its all-time peak of 101 COVID-19 patients earlier this week. This compares to just four patients on July 1.

Nearly 1,200 new cases were confirmed last week across Ballad’s 21-county service area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, up from 849 two weeks ago. This week’s total could exceed 1,200, he said.

The local testing positivity rate has risen to more than 7% compared to 1% to 2% this spring, Deaton said. Ballad is performing about 800 tests daily and working to expand that number.

Modeling shows three potential scenarios based on strict, moderate or low adherence to social distancing, mask wearing, limited travel and other behaviors recommended to stem the spread of the disease.