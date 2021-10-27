Ballad CEO testifies before Congress on nursing shortage

Ballad Health Chairman and CEO Alan Levine testified Tuesday before the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health about several health-related issues, including the current nursing shortage.

The subcommittee conducted a legislative hearing titled “Caring for America: Legislation to Support Patients, Caregivers, and Providers.” Levine was one of seven witnesses who provided testimony. Other topics he focused on included the resiliency of the health care workforce, the impact of workforce issues on rural and non-urban communities and Ballad Health’s success with value-based care, according to a news release from Ballad.