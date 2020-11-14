Ballad: Cases, testing percentage continue climbing

Ballad Health established another new record for patients being treated for COVID-19, while the region’s testing positivity percentage equaled its all-time mark Friday — foreshadowing more cases in the coming weeks.
Ballad’s number of inpatients with the novel coronavirus rose 22% during the past seven days, from 190 last Saturday to a new record 233 on Friday, according to the health system. It marked the fourth single-day record this week, eclipsing 213 patients treated Monday, 217 Tuesday and Wednesday and 224 Thursday. Health system officials caution that those are not all the same patients, as some are discharged and more admitted on a daily basis.
Also on Friday, the region’s testing positivity average rate tied the record at 17.2%, meaning about one in six people tested for COVID-19 over the past seven days was infected. The last time the area’s positivity rate was 17.2% was Nov. 1 and — in the nearly two weeks since — Ballad has averaged more than 206 COVID-19 inpatients every day. That amounts to about 20% of all patients in all its hospitals across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Earlier this week, COVID patients occupied more than 90% of Ballad’s designated COVID treatment beds and its intensive care unit COVID beds, Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said. As of Friday, Ballad expanded staffing and increased its total number of COVID beds to more than 270.
Officials have said for the past two weeks they anticipate more than 300 inpatients in the coming weeks, based on recent trends.
More than 4,900 new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in the region this month, according to the state health departments.
A total of 1,539 new cases were diagnosed in the 10 counties and two cities of Southwest Virginia during the past 13 days. That represents 20% of this region’s total cases since the pandemic began in March, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Washington County reported 296 new cases so far this month, but other areas are also hard hit. Wise County reported 267 new cases so far in November, which represents 27% of its total cases diagnosed over the past eight months. Bristol, Virginia had 100 new cases over the past 13 days, or 24% of its total cases since the first was reported March 26.
The 10 counties of Northeast Tennessee reported 3,421 new cases since Nov. 1, or about 15.4% of its total cases since the pandemic began, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Half of those occurred in Sullivan County — with 838 — and Washington County, which had 772. Sullivan has added an average of 64 new cases per day during November while Washington County has averaged adding more than 59 new cases daily, state figures show.
Hancock County was the lone exception, registering no new cases this month and one less total, reporting 128 total cases on Nov. 1 and 127 since March on Nov. 13.
Sullivan’s seven-day positivity testing average was 14.9% and Washington County’s was 14.5% Friday. Carter County had the region’s highest rate at 19.4% and Unicoi County was at 18.4%. The statewide average was 10.8%.
In Virginia, the three health districts serving Southwest localities continue to report some of that state’s highest positivity rates. Cumberland Plateau counties stood at 16.3% Friday, LENIWISCO was at 13.4% and Mount Rogers 14%. The statewide average is 6.5%.
A testing percentage at or below 5% is preferable, health system officials said, to see case counts decline.
Ballad officials continue to stress the importance of wearing masks in public, avoiding large crowds, handwashing and social distancing as the best ways to minimize potential exposure to the virus.
“We’ve seen locally and nationally that wearing masks lowers case counts of COVID-19,” Ballad’s Chief Physician Executive Dr. Clay Runnels said this week. “There was an interesting update this week from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) where they pointed out masks not only protect others from you but also protect you, to some degree. Although they’re primarily designed to reduce the emission of droplets from infected people to those that are not infected, they also help reduce the inhalation of droplets. … The more people we can get to wear masks and the more consistently we wear masks, it will really help control the transmission within the community.”
