Ballad: Cases, testing percentage continue climbing

“We’ve seen locally and nationally that wearing masks lowers case counts of COVID-19,” Ballad’s Chief Physician Executive Dr. Clay Runnels said this week. “There was an interesting update this week from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) where they pointed out masks not only protect others from you but also protect you, to some degree. Although they’re primarily designed to reduce the emission of droplets from infected people to those that are not infected, they also help reduce the inhalation of droplets. … The more people we can get to wear masks and the more consistently we wear masks, it will really help control the transmission within the community.”