Ballad: Cases, hospitalizations continue rising

Nearly 2,900 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 14 days across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, and, with that sharp rise, Ballad Health is working to expand its capacity to treat those patients.

Three Tennessee counties — Washington, Hamblen and Sullivan — reported an average of more than 25 new cases per day since July 23, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Washington County, Tennessee, reported 591 new cases in the past two weeks, an average of nearly 42.2 new cases daily while Sullivan reported 370 recent cases, an average of 26.4 per day, or more than one per hour of each of the past 14 days.

Ballad was treating 98 confirmed COVID-19 cases in its facilities Wednesday. Twenty-two are in intensive care units, and 14 of them are on ventilators. Another 33 inpatients have COVID-like symptoms and are awaiting test results. As as of Wednesday morning, Ballad had 60 available beds for COVID patients. The system was at 91.9% of its COVID bed capacity, and its ICUs were at 87.5% capacity.

Over the past two weeks, Ballad Health treated an average of 94 patients per day in its hospitals, according to information provided during its weekly news briefing.

Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said the health system has hit a plateau of around 100 or so, and modeling indicates an expectation of more than 160 in-house patients.

System officials are now working to expand that capacity to about 215 beds with proper staffing dedicated to treating COVID patients, Deaton said.