Ballad: Cases, hospitalizations continue rising

Nearly 2,900 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 14 days across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, and, with that sharp rise, Ballad Health is working to expand its capacity to treat those patients.
Three Tennessee counties — Washington, Hamblen and Sullivan — reported an average of more than 25 new cases per day since July 23, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Washington County, Tennessee, reported 591 new cases in the past two weeks, an average of nearly 42.2 new cases daily while Sullivan reported 370 recent cases, an average of 26.4 per day, or more than one per hour of each of the past 14 days.
Ballad was treating 98 confirmed COVID-19 cases in its facilities Wednesday. Twenty-two are in intensive care units, and 14 of them are on ventilators. Another 33 inpatients have COVID-like symptoms and are awaiting test results. As as of Wednesday morning, Ballad had 60 available beds for COVID patients. The system was at 91.9% of its COVID bed capacity, and its ICUs were at 87.5% capacity.
Over the past two weeks, Ballad Health treated an average of 94 patients per day in its hospitals, according to information provided during its weekly news briefing.
Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said the health system has hit a plateau of around 100 or so, and modeling indicates an expectation of more than 160 in-house patients.
System officials are now working to expand that capacity to about 215 beds with proper staffing dedicated to treating COVID patients, Deaton said.
“We’re very closely watching this. This is pretty much the full-time job that we have right now, and we’re focused on making sure we’re creating capacity, we have staff and have the supplies that we need,” Deaton said.
Across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties, the number of cases increased by 46.3% compared to two weeks ago, paced by a 74.7% jump in Johnson County, 53% in new cases in Washington County and 43% in Sullivan.
Cases rose 43.9% during the past two weeks in the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia. Bristol recorded a 55% increase, with 39 new cases in the past 14 days, while Dickenson County rose 67% with 22 new cases. On Wednesday alone, there were 19 new cases in Russell County and 10 new cases in Washington County, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
There have been 12 deaths across the region in the past week due to COVID-19, which represents 20% of all area COVID deaths since the pandemic began in March. There have been 43 deaths in Northeast Tennessee and 21 in Southwest Virginia since March.
As cases rise, so does the percentage of positive tests, to the point that East Tennessee ranks above most of Tennessee’s more populated metro areas.
“Today, as we’re seeing increased spread in our state, our region and our nation, Ballad Health’s rolling average percent of positive cases is 10.9% today,” Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said.
That rate was higher than either the Tennessee or Virginia statewide averages on Wednesday — 8.3% and 7.2%, respectively, according to each state’s health department. The U.S. positivity rate is 9%, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The region’s positivity rate ranks above metropolitan areas of Tennessee, including Chattanooga, Memphis and Knoxville. Nashville has a 12.2% rate of positive tests.
In late spring and early summer, the local rate was less than 1% and included asymptomatic patients, she said.
Swift said contrary to “misconceptions” in the public, the increases are not “strictly” due to more testing.
“We’re performing more tests than we ever have at Ballad Health,” she said. “If our infections were truly improving or even under control at this point, we would see that positivity rate start to decrease. Instead, we’re seeing it continue to increase dramatically, indicating there is a growing level of community spread.”
