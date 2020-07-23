Ballad Health is “at war” with COVID-19 as local cases have nearly doubled in the past two weeks, and system officials work to address an additional surge expected in upcoming weeks.
Dedicated COVID-19 treatment beds at Ballad hospitals reached 88% capacity Wednesday, prompting officials to announce temporary changes designed to ramp up both bed and staffing capacity, Chief Operating Officer/Incident Commander Eric Deaton said during a news briefing.
Ballad was treating 70 COVID positive patients in its hospitals. Eighteen are in intensive care units, and 13 of them are on ventilators.
“We have some very high numbers of inpatients,” Deaton said while reviewing case forecast models. “Just to give you a comparison, on June 21, we had four patients in-house. On July 7, we had 21 patients in-house, and today we have 70. We are still tracking with that [highest] trajectory.”
The 70-patient figure could further swell in the next 24 hours because there are 30 additional patients in Ballad facilities being treated for COVID-like symptoms.
“We have 70 patients, but we also have 30 PUIs [patients under investigation] who are awaiting results, and we could easily go from 70 to 80 or 90 in-house patients overnight when we get those test results,” Deaton said.
Patients range from very young children to the elderly, with the average age about 60, Deaton said.
One model shows Ballad could see 350 COVID patients this summer — more than three times its present capacity.
“We’re really at war with this disease,” Deaton said. “The focus always has to be how do we continue doing the right thing for the community and region? Wearing masks, social distancing, washing your hands — we need to do everything we can to combat this disease.”
The Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,365 active cases in the 10 Northeast Tennessee counties. Virginia does not classify cases as active.
“We’re still seeing a steady increase of infections in our region. Probably between 5% and 10% will end up in the hospital,” said Dr. Clay Runnels, Ballad’s chief physician executive. “It can take seven to 10 days before some need hospitalization. This typically means we’ll see a lot more hospitalization over the next few weeks.”
Temporary changes
Ballad Health plans a series of temporary changes at hospitals in both states to designate another 50 COVID beds this week and increase staffing at its tertiary hospitals to treat additional expected patient surge. Plans are to ultimately have up to 250 total beds available, Deaton said.
Among the changes, Ballad has put a “temporary pause on medical admissions and surgical procedures” at Hancock County Hospital and Hawkins County Hospital to relocate staff to Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Deaton said.
“We are prepared to trigger a temporary relocation of some inpatient providers from Unicoi County Hospital to Sycamore Shoals and Johnson City Medical Center as we increase capacity there,” Deaton said. “Franklin Woods Community Hospital and Greeneville Community Hospital East are temporarily going to reduce capacity in their intensive care units to have additional staff at Johnson City Medical Center to treat additional patients.”
Changes are also happening in Virginia.
“At Russell County Hospital and Smyth County Hospital, we are temporarily discontinuing admissions in the ICU. They will put a cap on the number of patients they will see at their facilities and [will relocate] staff to Johnston Memorial Hospital and Bristol Regional Medical Center, in order to take care of more patients.”
Those changes are the “best way” to increase capacity without completely stopping surgeries and elective procedures, Deaton said.
“These are temporary moves. All of our emergency departments are still open. All of our hospitals are open. If you are in need of emergency care, please use the local emergency department; please still call 911,” Deaton said.
Masks remain atop list
On Wednesday, system officials continued to stress wearing face coverings and other hygiene practices to slow the spread of the virus.
“Some people don’t fully recognize the seriousness of the situation or they’re reluctant to practice physical distancing. Wear a mask. This disease is real. It is killing people across the Appalachian Highlands — fellow community members,” Runnells said. “We are seeing people of all different ages who are in our COVID-19 units right now who have told us they feel if they’d worn a mask, their outcome might have been different.”
Ballad currently requires anyone visiting a Ballad facility, all health care providers and patients to wear masks at all times. Many cities and counties have approved mandatory mask wearing in public settings. Deaton said that is likely to continue.
“We’re going to have to get used to wearing a mask, probably until we have a COVID-19 vaccine. We have to learn how to live with that moving forward. It’s a way of life now,” he said.
Cases up sharply in Tennessee
Nearly half of the nearly 2,700 total cases reported across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties were diagnosed during the past two weeks, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Figures for this story are current through Tuesday as the department said late Wednesday afternoon its daily update would be “delayed.”
On July 9, those 10 counties reported 1,327 cases since the pandemic began in March. That number presently stands at 2,673, a 49.6% increase.
Ballad’s greatest increases came from more densely populated Washington and Sullivan counties in Tennessee, Deaton said in response to a reporter’s question.
The Tennessee Department of Health reports 325 active cases in Washington and 208 active cases in Sullivan. Washington reported 278 new confirmed cases during the past 14 days. Of its total 490 cases since the pandemic began, 165 are classified as recovered. There have been no deaths.
Sullivan reported 266 new confirmed cases since July 9. Of its 444 total cases, 230 patients recovered, and there have been six deaths.
Eight of 10 Northeast Tennessee counties reported more than 40% increases in cases during the past two weeks. Hamblen County reported 316 cases during the past two weeks with 284 active cases, state health records show. Hancock County experienced a 73% jump in cases in the last two weeks, from 10 to 37, after going weeks without a single case. Only Johnson and Unicoi counties reported increases of 20% or less.
Virginia case totals also climbing
Newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose an average 46% during the past two weeks in the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia, although total cases continued lagging behind its Tennessee neighbors. Lee County reported a 71% increase, while cases rose 70% in Bristol, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Washington County reported 44 cases since July 9, while Lee County had 37 new cases. Bristol saw 19 new cases over the past two weeks, bringing the city’s total case count from eight to 27, including six members of the city’s Police Department, City Manager Randy Eads said.
