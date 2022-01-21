Baldwin joins Food City leadership team

“Sara has a comprehensive understanding of the grocery industry and Food City in particular, having worked in a number of store departments while in college. She is instrumental in streamlining our budgeting processes and is a key part of our financial modeling and decision-making. She is also a key member of our leadership team and mentors a young team of talented financial professionals. We are certainly proud of Sara and all that she’s accomplished thus far in her relatively young career,” Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer, said.