Baldwin joins Food City leadership team

Food City recently named Sara Baldwin to the newly created position of director of finance and planning.
“Sara has a comprehensive understanding of the grocery industry and Food City in particular, having worked in a number of store departments while in college. She is instrumental in streamlining our budgeting processes and is a key part of our financial modeling and decision-making. She is also a key member of our leadership team and mentors a young team of talented financial professionals. We are certainly proud of Sara and all that she’s accomplished thus far in her relatively young career,” Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer, said.
Born and raised in Newport, Tennessee, Baldwin joined the Food City team in 2008, working as a cashier, while attending East Tennessee State University. She left the company in 2013 to pursue a teaching career and returned in 2016, accepting a position as a financial analyst.
In 2017, Baldwin was promoted to financial planning and analysis supervisor and advanced to her most recent role of finance senior manager in 2019.
Baldwin is responsible for oversight of the company’s finance, treasury, and budgeting functions. In her new role, she will become a member of the company’s senior staff executive leadership team.