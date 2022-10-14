Balcony at Bays Mountain Park to close next week

The Nature Center balcony at Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport, Tennessee will be closed for improvements, beginning Monday, Oct. 24.

The balcony is the original, 1971 balcony. While the foundation and flooring is in good shape, the walls are in disrepair and need attention.

Inland Construction will be mobilizing on Oct. 24 and during this week the company will be power-washing the concrete in preparation for the sealant. Once the concrete is resurfaced, Red Cedar will be installed over the concrete to prevent weathering.

Bays Mountain Park will close off the walkway behind the Nature Center beginning the week of Oct. 24.

Scaffolding will be used to work on the underside of the balcony, but will be removed on Friday evenings. The walkway will reopen for pedestrians on the weekends.

Inland Construction is estimating the improvements will be complete by Christmas.