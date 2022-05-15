Back of the Dragon overlook honors memory of local physician

It was an emotional moment for Ron Thomason as he looked out at the beautiful overlook he led the effort to create on the Back of the Dragon.

“Wow! Isn’t that gorgeous?” he exclaimed during the dedication of the J. Stuart Staley Memorial Overlook on Monday. “It’s absolutely lovely. Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful.”

The retired director of Smyth County Tourism said when he came to the county in 1977 to manage the former Merillat operation he had no clue about tourism. He was playing golf with Ed Whitmore, a former county administrator, after he had retired from Merillat. Whitmore said he had something to help Thomason with a bit of boredom he was feeling in his retirement.

Whitmore wanted Thomason to help with a county tourism initiative. Thomason took it on and recruited 80 volunteer tourism ambassadors to promote the county, who he called “the unsung heroes of the tourism initiative.”

One of those ambassadors was J.S. Staley, a community leader, who owned property on top of the mountain that would become part of the Back of the Dragon, a popular motorcycle route crossing Big Walker, Brushy and Clinch mountains on Highway 16 between Marion and Tazewell that attracts riders from all over the world.

Thomason’s expectation of a six-month stint as tourism director when the previous director resigned turned into 10 years. During that time he developed efforts to boost the county’s tourism initiative by promoting the motorcycle routes on the Back of the Dragon and the Claw of the Dragon — the vision of Tazewell County leaders who wanted Smyth County to be a part of the dream. He and a couple of motorcycle riding friends, Ted Dunford and Ken Osborne, traveled the country visiting bike shows and passing out thousands of brochures.

It worked. Today there are thousands of bikers and sports car enthusiasts who ride the twisting, curving road between Marion and Tazewell. They visit the towns, spending money and sharing photos taken especially for them.

Not long after, Thomason was at Hungry Mother State Park, working with the superintendent when a young man named Jeff Hall approached him about an idea and insisted he accompany him to the spot that would be dedicated years later and asking, “Wouldn’t this just be an absolutely beautiful overlook?”

Thomason said he loved the spot and told Hall he would support him in the effort, but Hall said, “No, no, no, I can’t do it. But you can.”

As he did with promoting and developing the riding trails and fishing trails, Thomason began recruiting support and searching for funding. Then, he obtained agreement from both the park and the landowner, Staley, who agreed to provide the land if the overlook would be named after his father. Thomason spent the next six years pushing the Virginia Department of Transportation to approve and fund the project.

VDOT finally agreed to pay 80% but Thomason would have to come up with the other 20% of an estimated $900,000 project.

“I thought, ‘Where in the world will I get 20%?” Thomason said he asked himself.

At the time Thomason was serving on the board at The Heartwood in Abingdon and was president of the Friends Committee with which Del. Terry Kilgore and then Sen. Bill Carrico participated.

“I knew they both were big in the Tobacco Commission,” Thomason said. “So after the meeting was over I sat down with them and said, ‘Fellas, I need your help.’ And they said, ‘What are you talking about?’ And I said, ‘Well I need 20% on my overlook up in Smyth County.’ They said, ‘What?’ Well Carrico knew because he had been here before. He’d been here with us. So anyway, they said, ‘I’ll tell you what you do. You send a proposal to us and we’ll take it to the state committee in Roanoke.’ So I went to Roanoke to the state committee and spoke.”

“It was unanimous,” Thomason said, raising his hand. And in a tear-choked voice, he said, “And now I had the money. I now had all the money.”

It took a little longer to work through several issues with the county — such as some opposition to naming the overlook — but finally it was all arranged.

“And this is what you have,” he said spreading his arms to encompass the site. “It was an amazing journey, that it took that long, to get it done, and I can only say it was a journey that was one of the big moments in my life.”

The J. Stuart Staley Memorial Overlook is a major tourism asset for Smyth County, and riders of the Back of the Dragon from Marion to Tazewell, said Amanda Livingston, director of tourism for Smyth County. Project construction was completed in late 2021, and involved work from Smyth County, the Smyth County Tourism Association, VDOT, and the Mount Rogers Planning District Commission, as well as local property owners.

The northern view is over Rich Valley and Walker Mountain. Thomason said Park Manager Andrew Philpot has agreed to cut some trees back to open up the southern view back toward Marion.

J.S. Staley, present along with his brother Denton Staley for the dedication, thanked all those who helped make the overlook possible. He said he joked with Thomason about the lengthy effort with both of them asking, “Which one of us is gonna die before this thing’s completed?”

“He’s like a dog with a bone,” Staley said of Thomason. “Once he gets that damned bone in his mouth you ain’t getting it back. It was his persistence and time and connections that got it all done.”

Staley thanked Marion Mayor David Helms for his quiet help as well.

“These guys, they’re great at these kinds of things,” Staley said of the many gatherings supporters of such projects constantly attend. “I call them chicken and pea dinners, and going to these things and slapping backs and stuff. Drives me nuts. Absolutely nuts. But we have to have people like that to get stuff done. I appreciate you all immensely.”

In reading a statement about the overlook project, Staley said for years the site had been used as “an unlicensed garbage dump and natural graffiti area.” A rock wall across the roadway from the overlook sports a number of graffiti marks. “So they (his parents) were disappointed about the appearance of it for a number of years,” he said. “But now we celebrate the upgrade and protection of the area for the enjoyment of current and future generations.”

“Conditions in Smyth County are full of these natural nuggets,” Staley said. “We all too often take them for granted or fail to seek them out. I urge you to find these natural places that you can find solace and inspiration in.”

The marker for Staley’s father, who was a physician and a well-respected and sometimes controversial community leader in Marion, notes his many accomplishments.

Helms talked about Dr. Staley and how he risked his life to save some people from a fire, was a veteran who will have a cross and flag on the courthouse lawn this year for the Memorial Day events, and traveled internationally for medical work. He served his community as a county supervisor.

The overlook site was one of Staley’s favorite places,” Helms said he had heard, and he wondered how many times he would have stopped there when crossing the mountains.

“He was just a tremendous person what he did for the area,” Helms said. “We’re just honored that we’re able to name this after him.”

Learn more about the Back of the Dragon and see photos taken of riders on botdpix.com. Ken Osborne of Marion has taken thousands of pictures and posted them on the site, where riders can purchase them. A photographer is often seen on the road taking photos for the site.