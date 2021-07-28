Baby Doe case: Court orders pharma company and some of its lawyers to pay plaintiffs' attorney fees, take ethics course

Moody said he issued the judgment in response to a dozen false statements made by Endo’s attorneys to the court, along with other willful attempts by the defendant and its counsel to twist the legal process.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It appears to the court that Endo and its attorneys, after delaying trial, have resorted to trying to improperly corrupt the record,” the judge wrote in the April 6 order. “Although this is a harsh sanction, justice demands it under the circumstances.”

In the judgment, Moody also ordered all of A&P’s lawyers involved in the case to show him why he should not revoke the licenses they had obtained to work on the case as lawyers from out of state.

In response, A&P’s lawyers defended themselves and their conduct but also requested to withdraw as the trial counsel of record for Endo. They have since slipped into the background, while Baker Donelson, another firm representing Endo, has stepped up to become its counsel of record in the trial.

But the court clearly still has its eye on Arnold & Porter.

In his Tuesday order, Moody ordered A&P’s lawyers to “[create] an ethics program, of not less than 4 hours, discussing the conduct set out in the Default Judgment.”