Authorities mum on how 2 jail escapees died in NC

The day after authorities confirmed that two men who escaped from the Sullivan County jail Friday were dead after being involved in a North Carolina robbery, police still would release no information about how they died.

Meanwhile, Johnny Shane Brown, the third man involved in the escape, remained at large late Tuesday.

Angie Grube, a spokeswoman for the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, confirmed that Tobias Carr, 38, of Kingsport, and Timothy Sarver, 45, of Pulaski, Virginia, were the men who robbed a convenience store in Sneads Ferry, North Carolina, early Saturday and then led police on a high-speed chase that ended with a crash and their deaths.

No information about how they died or how the car was stopped has been released. Police also have not said whether Brown was still with Carr and Sarver on Saturday.

The two men led authorities on a high-speed chase across four counties in North Carolina that ended in the Brunswick County town of Navassa, according to Navassa Police Chief Darryll Decotis.

In Navassa, the stolen car wrecked near Old Mill Road, just outside a chemical manufacturer called Pacon, Decotis said.

“They lost control. They crashed into the end of the road,” he said.

“Multiple agencies were involved in this,” said Sheriff Hans Miller of Onslow County, North Carolina.

Miller said he could not reveal “the method” of how the car was later stopped, due to the ongoing investigation.

“There are methods to stop a vehicle,” Miller said. “The thing about pursuits, they’re very, very, very dangerous. It was early in the morning. And there were not a lot of people on the road.”

Grube also would not release how the getaway car was stopped or how Carr and Sarver died. Autopsies are pending, she said.

The three men escaped from the Sullivan County lockup in Blountville through an HVAC vent to the roof, prompting a search that involved law enforcement agencies in Tennessee and then North Carolina.

Last weekend, Sullivan County officials said they believed the inmates may have been seen in the New River Valley area, possibly in Pulaski, where Sarver was from. They were believed to be driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

Brown, 50, was described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

“At this time, we do not have a location on him. We are hopeful that the public can help us locate him,” said Capt. Andy Seabolt, spokesman for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

A reward of $7,500 is being offered for information leading to Brown’s arrest, he said.

“We’re looking for him (Brown),” said Miller, the sheriff at Onslow County. “We’re looking for number 3. We want to bring him back to custody. We want to bring him back to Tennessee.”

