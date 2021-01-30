Authorities ID remains as missing murder victim in 2019 Mendota slayings

“This provides a level of closure for them,” Cumbow said. “They were not glad to get the news; it’s a sad event, but they’re at least happy to have the remains of their loved one.”

All three victims were connected to Wright through his job working for a carnival pony show, authorities previously said.

Wright faces three counts each of capital murder, concealing a body and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony after authorities said he confessed to shooting three women over a span of 18 days in February and March 2019.

Former Sheriff Fred Newman described Wright as a “serial killer,” but Andis said they don’t believe there are additional victims.

“It was very early in his, I guess, criminal career — three women in 18 days,” Andis said.

Detectives had recently been working with authorities in Tennessee regarding another missing person but found no trace, Andis said.

Authorities declined to discuss the tip that led to her remains.