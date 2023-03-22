BRISTOL, Va. — Students at St. Anne Catholic School in Bristol, Virginia, participated in the 30th annual Judith Rosenfeld Author Day on Wednesday.

During that they had the opportunity to meet acclaimed cartoonist and author Ben Hatke, best known for his New York Times bestselling graphic novel series, Zita the Spacegirl.

Throughout the day Hatke spoke to students from kindergarten through eighth grade about the importance of storytelling in all its forms, as a tool through which humans are able to share ideas, convey information and interact with the world around them.

"I think it's one of the things that if you look at humans and say like, 'how are they different from everything else on the planet?' I think storytelling is one of the most powerful things that humans do," Hatke said. "You can tell that we're storytelling creatures because there's this kind of magic phrase that you could say. You can actually feel your body perk up when I say, let me tell you guys a story."

Before reading 'Nobody Likes a Goblin,' his graphic novel about a goblin who sets out to save his friend Skeleton from danger and, in the process, becomes the Goblin King. Hatke shared with St. Anne's students his belief that all storytelling from plays to movies, video games, and even oral traditions, carry within them aspects of visual storytelling.

"I think a lot about this idea of visual storytelling; this idea of words and pictures working together to tell a story," Hatke said. "If I say let me tell you a story, and it's about a boy that walks up the back of the farmhouse at the very edge of his village, walks across the tall golden grass, and walks out into the wide world to find the last dragon. I think you guys are probably already forming a vision of that in your head, Right? I think even oral storytelling is visual storytelling at its root."

St. Anne's students appeared to be spellbound by Hatke's storytelling and were further engaged when he drew examples and shared with them the three concepts, two pictures, one story, the power of gesture and drawing from life, which shape how he crafts his stories and seeks to engage visually with his readers.

Hatke encouraged the students to take the extra step, to go out and draw inspiration from the world around them.

"You may love Star Wars, but if all you love about Star Wars is the robots in the future, and you make a book with only that in mind, you'll just have a copy of Star Wars," Hatke said. "What will bring it to life is your own lived experience that you bring in. And from that lived experience comes whatever the work that you do is, whether it's a beautiful book or painting or a good story that you tell your friend."

For Nicole Hughes, St. Anne's writing coach, and marketing director, Judith Rosenfeld, Author Day is special because it shows students that writing is more than just about grammar. It's also about letting your creativity flow and telling stories.

"I think kids typically think like writing its spelling, grammar, organization," Hughes said. "It really encourages the risk-taking in writing, which is where the good stuff with writing is— you know when you're really willing to, like, take a risk and be vulnerable."

This was the first Judith Rosenfeld Author Day to be held in person since the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, which Angie Bush emphasized surprised many of the younger kids, who had gotten accustomed to only interacting with guest speakers via zoom.

"When I was talking to the first-graders and the kindergarten, they were like up on the screen, and I was like no live in person, he's gonna be here," Bush said. "They had gotten used to virtual author visits."

During his visit, Hatke signed books for students and had one-on-one conversations with some of them, who shared their own drawings and stories with him. He recalled what it meant to him when as a kid, he reached out to Jim Davis, the creator of Garfield, and got a response.

"He wrote a letter back to me, and I think that was like a really key moment for me to realize that Garfield didn't just arrive in the newspaper; a real person made this comic, somebody actually sat down and drew this," Hatke said. "I hope that you know, there are kids with creative voices out there who will have that kind of same 'aha' moment."