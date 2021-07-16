Austin named Bristol Tennessee police chief

“We have a wonderful opportunity ahead of us,” Austin said. “We’re in a good spot. We’re moving from good to great.”

Austin’s first priority is to rebuild the department’s command staff. With Austin’s promotion and the retirement of former Maj. Tim Eads, the department has two openings for major. Austin said he’ll begin working to fill those vacancies.

He said he has no specific changes in mind, but he’ll always be on the lookout for improvements.

“Chief Austin possesses a strong record of progressive leadership, as well as an extensive breadth and depth of experience across all aspects of law enforcement,” Sorah said in a news release. “He is a principled, deliberate decision-maker and has earned respect as a leader both within the department and throughout our community. I have the utmost confidence in his ability to further advance the high standards and tradition of excellence as chief of our nationally accredited police department.”

Austin is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, an alumnus of the FBI National Academy and a member of the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police. He holds an Associate of Applied Science in police science from Virginia Highlands Community College and a Bachelor of Science in organizational management from Tusculum University, the release states.

“I am ready for any challenges or opportunities that may lie ahead and will work tirelessly to ensure that Bristol continues to be a safe place to live, work and visit,” Austin said.