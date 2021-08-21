At least 4 acts have pulled from BR&RR over vax rules

“The priority of our team is to keep Yola, her band and crew as safe as possible,” according to the statement. “We are not satisfied that the most stringent COVID safety best practices are currently in place for Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion and therefore we have made the difficult decision that Yola will no longer be performing at the event.”

She was scheduled to perform outdoors at Cumberland Square Park on Sept. 10.

Singer Morgan Wade made a similar announcement Thursday on her Facebook page.

“For the safety and peace of mind of Morgan’s band and team, Morgan will not be performing at Bristol Rhythm & Roots in September,” according to the post.

Wade was slated to perform Sept. 11-12.

The band Annabelle’s Curse was the fourth to drop out, posting the decision on its Facebook page Friday.

More than 100 acts are still scheduled to perform at the 20th anniversary festival in downtown Bristol.