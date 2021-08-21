At least 4 acts have pulled from BR&RR over vax rules

Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion organizers asked for patience Friday as they work through festival changes that have occurred over the past 48 hours, as additional acts have withdrawn from the event.
At least four artists announced this week they won’t perform at the 2021 festival, slated for Sept. 10-12, due to organizers not requiring fans to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or to show proof of a negative COVID test.
“We appreciate your patience as we are working behind the scenes to navigate lineup changes and will communicate updates as they occur,” according to a statement on the festival’s Facebook page. “As an organization, we respect our artists’ decisions to do what is in their best interests during these uncertain times and will always consider them a part of the BCM family.”
Jason Isbell followed through on a threat to not perform anywhere audience members weren’t required to show proof of vaccination, announcing Wednesday he would not close out the festival on Sunday night Sept. 12.
In his wake, management for solo artist Yola took to Twitter on Thursday to announce she also would not perform here.
“The priority of our team is to keep Yola, her band and crew as safe as possible,” according to the statement. “We are not satisfied that the most stringent COVID safety best practices are currently in place for Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion and therefore we have made the difficult decision that Yola will no longer be performing at the event.”
She was scheduled to perform outdoors at Cumberland Square Park on Sept. 10.
Singer Morgan Wade made a similar announcement Thursday on her Facebook page.
“For the safety and peace of mind of Morgan’s band and team, Morgan will not be performing at Bristol Rhythm & Roots in September,” according to the post.
Wade was slated to perform Sept. 11-12.
The band Annabelle’s Curse was the fourth to drop out, posting the decision on its Facebook page Friday.
More than 100 acts are still scheduled to perform at the 20th anniversary festival in downtown Bristol.
“To our fans and ticket holders, we look forward to sharing more information with you soon. In the meantime, we urge you to do your part to keep each other safe. If you are planning to attend Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, we strongly encourage getting vaccinated, masking up and getting tested for COVID-19 within 72 hours of our event,” the BCM said.
Those who purchased tickets but want a refund can request them through the festival website by midnight Sept. 5.
