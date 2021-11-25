Asheville, NC, potter sharing his expertise at Marion art school

Potters Cheryl Bess, of Wytheville, and Sylvia Musgrove, of Bristol, are leading the pottery program’s development.

Schrenker was prepared to send the two women out of state for training in the centuries-old Japanese process of creating Raku pottery. She mentioned that to Powell when he came to the downtown Marion school to repair a kiln. Powell suggested they stay at the Henderson, and he would come there to offer a class.

Earlier this month, he did. Powell not only shared some of the knowledge he’s gained in 47 years of creating pottery with Bess and Musgrove but also potters from across the region. He taught them how to create the glaze that gives Raku pieces their distinctive iridescent appearance. He also shared how to use horse hair and feathers for a different finish.

The Students

Powell’s students didn’t hold back their enthusiasm.

On Saturday afternoon, Bess reflected, “This whole day has made my soul happy.”

She was also quick to point out that the benefits extended beyond those in the basement studio.

“Most communities never get this chance,” Bess said. “It’s been like Christmas all day. He has gifted us.”