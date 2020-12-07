ASD to award second round of minigrants to farmers impacted by COVID-19

More Information

Want to Apply?

» Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Dec. 14. Award checks will be mailed to farmers within 30 days. Farmers should apply at this link: https://bit.ly/2AxDo6w or https://forms.gle/2jEazjgqnoqd5NE87.

Who Is Eligible?

VIRGINIA: Farmers must be located in these counties: Alleghany, Bath, Bland, Botetourt, Buchanan, Carroll, Craig, Dickenson, Floyd, Giles, Grayson, Henry, Highland, Lee, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, Rockbridge, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise or Wythe.

TENNESSEE: Farmers must come from these counties: Anderson, Bledsoe, Blount, Bradley, Campbell, Cannon, Carter, Claiborne, Clay, Cocke, Coffee, Cumberland, De Kalb, Fentress, Franklin, Grainger, Greene, Grundy, Hamblen, Hamilton, Hancock, Hawkins, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Knox, Loudon, McMinn, Macon, Marion, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Overton, Pickett, Polk, Putnam, Rhea, Roane, Scott, Sequatchie, Sevier, Smith, Sullivan, Unicoi, Union, Van Buren, Warren, Washington or White.