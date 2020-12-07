ASD to award second round of minigrants to farmers impacted by COVID-19

BRISTOL, Va. — Farmers in the mountains of Tennessee and Virginia can get grants this holiday season with support from Appalachian Sustainable Development (ASD).
This nonprofit agricultural agency has secured an additional $14,000 in funding from the Appalachia Funders Network in partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
In July, a first round of relief funding awarded 19 farmers a total of $9,500, in minigrants.
Now, funds will be awarded to local and regional farmers in a second round of grant funding under the Central Appalachian Family Farm Fund (CAFFF), said ASD’s marketing director, Sylvia Crum.
“Local and regional farmers that we have talked to need some financial assistance because many of their markets have been affected or reduced,” Crum said.
“When restaurants that buy from local farmers were closed down, they weren’t buying from farmers,” Crum said.
“These small grants are important because they’re flexible and the farmer can use them for a variety of things: paying bills, catching up on paying bills or purchasing seeds for 2021.
In December, ASD will award 28 minigrants in the amount of $500 each to local and regional farmers to help offset some of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on vulnerable workers in agriculture, Crum said.
Beginning farmers — or ones with limited resources and who are socially disadvantaged — are encouraged to apply, Crum said.
Direct support is to be used to offset loss of income and help farmers with farm expenses and overall operations expenses.
“This will help many farmers that have been or are currently being impacted by the virus,” Crum said.
“Some farmers have come down with COVID and were unable to work as a result. That put them behind. Some farmers saw their market outlets diminish because of closures that were a result of COVID. That impacted their revenue.”
Priority will be given to farmers who have been most impacted by the COVID-19 crisis; have been most disadvantaged before the crisis due to race, gender or another protected class; or have the largest proportion of their income derived from their farm production, according to Crum.
“Farming has always been such an honorable way of life. Farmers work hard, and they sure don’t need more challenges and troubles,” Crum said.
“At this time of year with COVID spiking and Christmas just around the corner, we’re proud to be able to help in a small way to help our local and regional farmers,” Crum said. “Every little bit helps, and we’re happy to pass along this funding to the men and women farmers that feed us.”
