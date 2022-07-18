 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story
HISTORIC TILES
A new life

Artistic tiles designed by children for Bristol Mall find new life in Bristol Casino

  • Updated
  • 0
Tiles_44

Bristol Casino owners and construction workers carefully preserved art tiles from the walls of the Bristol Mall that were designed by children in the late 1990s as a charitable project, and the tiles have found new life on public display along some of the casino’s walls.

 JOAQUIN MANCERA/BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

Children’s art tiles that once adorned the walls of the Bristol Mall have returned to public view with the recent opening of the Bristol Casino and are expected to remain in place for the foreseeable future.

Andy Poarch, the spokesperson for Hard Rock and the Bristol Casino, explained that early into the construction phase of the Bristol Casino, the group recognized the significance of the tiles, which were painted by area children in the late 1990s, to the Bristol community at large and were careful to preserve the art.

“We recognized that there was a lot of history with the tiles and a lot of nostalgia surrounding the tiles as something that was and is a great point of pride with the citizens of Bristol. We heard countless stories of folks who spent their childhood coming to the mall and who saw the tiles and painted the tiles, and it was just a real point of local community pride,” Poarch said. “During the construction phase, we made significant efforts to ensure that they would be preserved and safeguarded. In fact, we even encased them in a protected wood structure during construction.”

People are also reading…

According to Poarch, since opening last week, the casino has received a lot of positive feedback from the community related to the tiles. He encourages residents of Bristol who painted a tile when they were kids to stop by and take a picture of themselves with their tile.

“As you can imagine, there have been a number of folks who come in or will come in who actually maybe painted one of the tiles. So, we’re encouraging folks. Please come in. Please take a picture of your tile, post it on social media,” Poarch said.

Among the current casino employees, Poarch has identified at least one who took part in the tile project as a kid.

“In addition to the history of the tiles, there’s a neat current connection to the project as well,” Poarch said.

Poarch pointed out that Virginia House Delegate Will Wampler, who was instrumental in passing the law that allowed the casino to be built in Bristol, Virginia, painted one of the tiles as a kid.

At the moment, in terms of providing context to the tiles for out-of-state visitors, there is no current plan to add a plaque with an explanation of what the tiles represent.

“We don’t have any plans to add a plaque or any kind of description of the tiles, but that’s something that we may take into consideration if it seems like it would be helpful in describing them and in kind of illustrating what their connection and history is to the folks who drew them,” Poarch said.

JMancera@bristolnews.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Union workers go on strike at General Dynamics in Marion

Union workers go on strike at General Dynamics in Marion

That Monday was a holiday didn’t keep union members from maintaining a presence outside of General Dynamics’ Marion plants. Portable sun shelters dotted key points along Brunswick Lane as the strikers made their presence evident. Their signs were simple: UAW on strike.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Ricky Martin accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew and could face up to 50 years’ jail if convicted

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts