Art D’Vine returns to downtown Bristol on Sept. 1, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., to highlight First Friday.

Several art galleries and some local favorites join together to host an art walk which offers patrons the chance to gain after-hours access to merchants, sample delicious refreshments and enjoy a range of works from artists across the region, according to a written statement.

As with the previous gallery hops, participants are invited to stroll around historic downtown Bristol, stopping and enjoying all that our downtown has to offer.

This Art D’Vine will include The Corner, Theatre Bristol, HollerHouse, AR Workshop, Cheap Thrills, State Street Brewing, Bear Neccessiteas & Coffee, and Whimsicals as hosts. Each of the galleries will feature varieties of wine, beer, or non-alcoholic beverages for sampling.

Art exhibits will feature a diverse array of artists with works ranging from a collection of velvet paintings that feature bands and celebrities at Cheap Thrills, a Jordan Glover Creations pop-up at The Corner, production designs at Theatre Bristol, Moon Bound Girl and Lisa B. Boardwine pop-ups at State Street Brewing, and more.

First Friday fun doesn’t stop with the Art D’Vine art walk. Many retail businesses will be open late for after-hours shopping.

This event is free to the public, though there is a suggested one-time donation of $5 with the proceeds supporting the work of the Arts & Entertainment District of Historic Downtown Bristol, TN/VA.

For more information, please visit believeinbristol.org, call 423-573-2201 or send an email to info@believeinbristol.org.