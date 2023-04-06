First Friday programming returns to downtown Bristol this Friday with the Art D’Vine event.

The art walk set for 6 to 8 p.m. will feature a number of downtown business and artists with pop up art shows and other specials from merchants, including wine and refreshment samples, according to Believe in Bristol.

Participating downtown businesses include The Earnest Tube, HollerHouse, Winslow Savage Millinery, A Work of Art Gallery & Gifts, AR Workshop, Benjamin Walls Gallery, State Street Brewing and Sessions Hotel.

Some downtown merchants will be open late for after hours shopping and have specials, such as artist features. Participating merchants include Misty Mountain Designs, Studio 6, Boho Collective and The Local Merchants.

Featured artists at the sprawling pop up galleries include Tricia Tripp at The Earnest Tube, Leah Mumpower at the Sessions Hotel and Hope Hall and Catie Daniel at State Street Brewing. HollerHouse will also be opening its latest group exhibition “NeoAppalachian,” and Misty Mountain Designs will be featuring hand crafted jewelry from G. Tallent Designs, among Friday's other special collaborations and unique opportunities for the public.

The one-night event is free; however, a $5 suggested donation would go toward the work of the Arts & Entertainment District of Historic Downtown Bristol, TN/VA.