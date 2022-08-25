ARP funds used for water, sewer utility improvements in Tazewell

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced this week that the department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $4.3 million grant to the Tazewell County Virginia Board of Supervisors, for construction of a new water line and sewage lift station needed to support economic development in a region impacted by the declining use of coal.

This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan and EDA’s $300 million Coal Communities Commitment.

This grant will provide the water and sewer infrastructure capacity needed to service a new manufacturing facility, creating jobs in the coal-impacted region. This EDA grant will be matched with $1.1 million in local funds and is expected to create 218 jobs and generate $228 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.

“The Biden Administration is committed to ensuring that our communities are provided with the resources they need to diversify and grow their economies,” Raimondo said. “This EDA investment will provide the water and sewer capacity necessary for a new manufacturing facility to create jobs and build economic resiliency in the region.”